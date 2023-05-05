Navy's Inclusivity Recruitment Drive Could Sink Its Ship

Attnetion! Attention! Iranian Bass Boat Navy!

If you’re looking for a stocky, dumpy-looking hemale, go no further than the U.S. Navy.

Would our Navy act differently if the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was at the helm?

The U.S. Navy has fallen far short of its recruiting goals for 2023.

Total recruitment has dropped by 6,000 enlistees, representing a 16% shortfall. So, what do the galaxy brains running the service decide to do to boost recruitment and attract sailors?

Do they appeal to patriotism, the challenge of service and love of country?

Ha Ha Ha! What are you, a Chinese recruiter?

That is so oppressive and white-adjacent.

Our Navy hired a non-binary, active duty drag queen as "digital ambassador," as part of its recruitment drive, according to the New York Post.

We're not going to use the name of this attention-seeking weirdo, because that’s what he wants, but we will pass along his rank, which is Yeoman 2nd Class.

We predict "Seaman Drag" will cause many changes in the U.S. Navy’s treasured and beloved traditions.

For starters Captain John Paul Jones’ defiant response to a call for him to surrender must be edited. "I have not yet begun to fight!" must change into "I have not yet begun to flaunt!"

And Captain James Lawrence’s last words as he lay dying on the deck of the USS Chesapeake, during the War of 1812, must also be revised: "Don’t give up the ship!" will become "Don’t give up my slip!"

That's a small price to pay for more "inclusion." The goal of the drive is "to attract the most talented and diverse workforce."

So now, the question becomes . . . working at what?

We’re baffled. We can’t think of a time when the ability to apply makeup would have come in handy at the Battle of Midway.

And the Battle of Leyte Gulf (the largest naval battle of World War II) didn’t produce much demand for sequins and feathers.

Seaman Drag and his program were "designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates," an apologist for the Navy explained to Fox.

To add insult to injury, Yeoman Drag made his debut in 2017 on the USS Ronald Reagan of all ships. He explained, "I started performing in drag in 2013. Drag had no influence with me joining. It was the Navy I feared that would’ve influenced me to stop doing drag."

In a navy that wasn’t a glorified "Ship of Fools," the organization would have stopped this perversion.

But that was another Navy that’s now long gone.

We are stuck with the Navy "committed to recruit and retain personnel through fostering an inclusive culture and ensuring they feel 'included and connected to mission and leaders at all levels,'" according to the latest diversity, equity and inclusion policy updates cited by The Daily Caller.

Hard pass for that particular connection.

Does it ever occur to these geniuses what type of recruit this decadent perversion will attract? And what type of recruit it will concurrently repel?

We’ll give you a hint. It discourages and turns away the recruits we need.

Iran's Navy that captured two U.S. Navy riverine command boats lock, stock and inclusion policies in 2016 must be suffering from uncontrollable laughter.

How do you respect an opponent like this or a government that sanctions it?

And the more pertinent question for all of is, how do we allow this vandalizing of our military to continue?

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.