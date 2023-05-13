Cooking Books, Moral Superiority Do Nothing for EV Range

We don’t mean to turn this column into an electric vehicle (EVs) clearing house, but the news concerning those boutique, moral exhibitionist autos keeps coming our way.

First was a realistic test of an EV pickup versus the dreaded fossil fuel pickup.

There we discovered the range promises of the EV manufacturers were not all they were cracked up to be. More on that later and the column is here.

Then the Biden administration issued another mandate that, if implemented completely, will require 60% of all vehicles sold to be electron-powered by 2032. Details here.

Most recently, madcap Team Biden issued power plant rules that will make it very difficult for EV owners to charge their smugmobiles. Details here.

Now we find the over-promising and under-delivering range estimates found on the EV window sticker aren’t confined to trucks hauling a load.

Every EV range-per-charge promise is a lie.

In fact, the green people are such bald-faced liars they make fossil fuel dealers look ethical by comparison.

Car & Driver ran a real world test and the green fantasy had a head-on collision with reality. "A new paper published by SAE International uses Car and Driver's real-world highway test data to show that electric vehicles underperform on real-world efficiency and range relative to the EPA figures by a much greater margin than internal-combustion vehicles.

"While the latter typically meet or exceed the EPA-estimated highway fuel economy numbers, EVs tend to fall considerably short of the range number on the window sticker."

And the miserable, fake EV numbers come after they use a fudge factor approved by the EPA!

Car & Driver’s testing director explains how this will affect EV buyers, "We see a big difference in that gap between gas-powered vehicles and the performance of EVs.

"The real question is: When first-time customers are buying EVs, are they going to be pleasantly surprised or disappointed by the range?"

What a surprise!

Moral superiority doesn’t increase EV range.

Car & Driver's highway test had both types of vehicle run at 75 mph for the duration of the test. The result was bad for windmill-powered autos. " . . . more than 350 internal-combustion vehicles averaged 4.0 percent better fuel economy than what was stated on their labels.

"But the average range for an EV was 12.5 percent worse than the price sticker numbers."

It's almost as if EV mileage estimates are based on a computer model just like Global Warming estimates.

The only difference being the Global Warming soothsayers feature gloom and doom, while the EV propagandists push the sunny side of the street: Driving our car you’ll be able to outrun climate catastrophe for at least 75 miles!

The EV testers cook the books in a number of ways to make their sunshine machines look better. First their numbers are weighted for city driving.

Why?

Because stop-and-go city driving means the EV is using the brakes much more and using the brakes helps recharge the battery.

This is fine unless grandma lives outside the city limits or your vacation involves visiting another county.

The fact is the EV manufacturers lie to purchasers with the government’s approval because the vehicles are toy cars.

EVs are only practical for short range city driving where hitting the brakes isn’t holding you up, it’s powering you on!

Government flacks, big pharma flacks, corporate flacks, and medical flacks all complain about the public’s skepticism regarding their announcements.

Maybe if they would quit lying to us, their credibility might improve.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.