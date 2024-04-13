Put Transgenderism in Same Category as Eugenics, Lobotomies

The narrative surrounding transgenderism mania could only have happened in a culture completely dominated by left-adherents who live by the slogan: No enemies to the left.

In practice that means no matter how absurd, untrue, or dangerous the assertion by a group of fringe left-adherents is, the establishment left-adherents controlling government, media, and the non-profit cabal will not criticize the fringe.

To do so would risk the fate of the first apparatchik to stop clapping after Joe Stalin’s speech. And if there is money involved in the movement, the speed with which the new narrative is adopted can be breathtaking.

And that’s where we are today with the transgender movement.

It has everything going for it; think of lies, damned lies, and experts.

The primary lies of "Transgenderism" are as follows:

People can be born into the wrong body.

Children who are gender confused can pause puberty and then resume puberty with no ill effects.

If you refuse to transition your child, you’d best be prepared to bury your child.

And the "experts" are provided by organizations that expect to make a great deal of money by exploiting your child’s mental health problems, including high profile abortion providers, and children’s hospitals that adopt genital mutilation as a sideline.

It has taken decent people far too long to start fighting transgenderism.

Why?

Mostly because while the transgenderists have no problem spouting lies and publishing fraudulent "research" papers, the folks fighting back avoid lies and rely on factual research that takes time to produce.

Fortunately, the research is here now, and the fight to stop transgenderism is beginning to make real progress.

As Leor Sapir wrote on The Hill.com, "The reckoning over puberty blockers has arrived. Across the United States, thousands of parents have consented to having their children’s puberty stopped with a class of drugs called gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists. Known colloquially as 'puberty blockers.'

"Parents who have consented to these drugs for their children love their kids dearly, but they’ve consented under entirely false pretenses. The doctors who’ve advised them say that puberty blockers are known to improve mental health — that they are even life-saving — and that they are fully reversible and just give kids 'time to think.'

"None of this is true."

Sapir agrees with us when he writes, "Pediatric gender medicine is an industry built on fraud."

The American College of Pediatricians weighs in with additional facts.

It found, "There is not a single long-term study to demonstrate the safety or efficacy of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for transgender-believing youth."

And the so-called reversible puberty blockers “may cause permanent physical harm."

And the most damning conclusion from the ACP is, " . . . it becomes clear that affirming transition in children is about mutilating and sterilizing emotionally troubled youth."

The contention enabling your child’s mental illness with keep them alive is equally false.

Sapir again, "There is no credible evidence that puberty blockers function as suicide-prevention measures. Finland’s top gender clinician has called the suicide narrative 'purposeful disinformation' and 'dangerous'."

And what's infinitely worse, this conspiracy of ignorant or posturing parents and bought and paid for medical professionals are ruining the future of children who — if medically left alone — would grow out of their gender dysphoria.

The Daily Mail reports, "The majority of gender-confused children grow out of that feeling by the time they are fully grown adults, according to a long-term study.

"Researchers in the Netherlands tracked more than 2,700 children from age 11 to their mid-twenties, asking them every three years of feelings about their gender.

"Results showed at the start of the research, around one-in-10 children (11%) expressed 'gender non- contentedness' to varying degrees.

"But by age 25, just one-in-25 (4%) said they 'often' or 'sometimes' were discontent with their gender."

On the other hand, the children who are subjected to "treatment" by transgenderists will never have the chance to grow out of the damage done to their bodies and their futures.

In the same story Dr. Jay Richards, director of the Richard & Helen DeVos Center for Life, Religion and Family, provided a fitting summary and condemnation of this particular sexual obsession and the resulting practice of "Mengle Medicine":

"We’ve known for over a decade that most kids who experience distress with their sexed bodies resolve those feelings after they pass through natural puberty.

"Indeed, we can infer from the DSM 5 [2013] and other sources that as many as 88% of gender-dysphoric girls and as many as 98% of gender-dysphoric boys in previous generations desisted if allowed to go through natural puberty.

"These two facts make it clear why 'gender-affirming care' on minors is such an outrage. It leads, in the end, to sterilization and in many cases to a complete loss of natural sexual function.

"There is no good evidence that this helps minors long term. Moreover, it medicalizes what could very well be temporary psychological symptoms.

"History will judge this medicalized 'gender-affirming care' on minors as we now judge eugenics and lobotomies."

