Let's Hold the Adults Back for School COVID Failures

The report card on the performance of government and teacher unions during the pandemic panic is out and the results are exactly as we expected.

Zoom didn’t lead to a boom in learning. Fox News read the Nation’s Report Card and it appears all the "experts" are the ones who should all be held back.

"The COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the learning of kids was further evident in the latest national test scores, which saw the largest decreases ever in math, while reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992 for fourth and eighth graders across the country, according to the Nation’s Report Card.

"The average mathematics score for fourth-grade students fell five points from 2019 to 2022. The score for eight-graders dropped eight points. Reading for both grades fell three points since 2019."

There is one typo in those two paragraphs. The failure wasn’t in response to the "COVID–19 pandemic." The failure was the response to the pandemic.

Strangely enough, the heads of the nation’s two largest teacher unions had no response to the failure they and their members helped to engineer.

"Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association (NEA), the country's largest teachers' union who fought to keep schools closed during the pandemic, failed to address the devastating score decline on Monday, keeping a low profile on her social media in the hours after the scores were released.

"The NEA official website also failed to make any reference to the latest report."

When the heat dies down a bit, we can assure you both unions will ask for more money, smaller class size and less work for their membership.

Perennially befuddled CNN anchor Jake Tapper was strolling through the rubble of the nation’s education system and wondered idly. "I have to say I'm surprised that there hasn't been a national conversation about the damage done to kids because of these school closures and the virtual learning and everything, he said.

Tapper added, "I'm not saying there should be a national do-over, but we can't just pretend that fifth-graders who are now seventh-graders that [problems] didn't happen."

The reason there wasn’t a "national conversation" was because Tapper and his fellow travelers in government, social media, and teacher unions were doing their best to ban any parent who dared question the "wisdom" of locking schools to prevent a disease that didn’t harm school children.

The Department of Justice (or is that Injustice?) went so far as to label parents that protested school board meetings as "domestic terrorists."

That descriptor will surely put a damper on any conversation, national — or otherwise.

It didn’t take long for Tapper’s real motive to surface. It is the usual leftist cover your behind following another disaster.

He wants a "bipartisan conversation" with a big panel stuffed with bigwigs that will take years to issue a report (think John Durham, only with even less impact) and at which point few will care.

No adults pay any price for their failure. Children pay the price for adult’s failure.

Parent’s only hope for accountability is get your kids out of public (read government) schools or embark on your own do-it-yourself accountability project. Otherwise, you’re wasting your time because the "experts" and the authorities are all in it together and against you.

Fortunately, Gov. Ron Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is showing how the DIY School Accountability Project begins.

America's Governor endorsed six Florida school board candidates and every candidate won.

Ainsley Earhardt, one of the candidates, told Fox News, "The support I got from Governor DeSantis is what put us over the edge. His view of how we need to stay back to the basics of education aligned with what I had viewed.

"You have kids in school, you want to make sure that we're getting the education system that we're actually expecting from the public schools back to the basics and. . . supporting parental rights.

"And [his endorsement] just put us over the edge, and I just think. . . we're going to do the right thing and give the parent choice that they want."

This is where we start the conversation on schooling that Tapper doesn’t want begins in earnest. A conversation run by parents and not union bullies, groomer-adjacent "educators" or other out of touch "educrats."

A conversation that will demand accountability from the education-borg that betrayed our children. The choice for parents is stark. It’s up for office or out altogether.

