Democrats and Their Plantation Mentality

Kate Brown, the Democratic governor of Oregon, took time off from watching Portland burn to sign an education bill. Or more accurately a de–education bill.

Fox News reports the legislation “drops the requirement that high school students prove proficiency in reading, writing or math before graduation.”

No wonder Oregon’s U.S. senators support increasing the number of H–1B visa recipients. The foreigners who are imported to labor as serfs for cheap–labor corporations and take jobs from Americans.

The politicians assume, with Oregon schools becoming teenage daycare centers, none of their constituents will be able to qualify for a tech job.

Make no mistake: Removing education standards is condescending racism disguised as compassion.

Gov. Brown may even agree.

She essentially signed the bill in secret without holding any sort of ceremony. Her office didn’t even issue a news release.

Naturally, teacher’s unions are in favor of the bill because the unions knew students weren’t the only ones being held to an education standard.

If too many students can’t make the grade, it indicates teachers aren’t doing their job. And that goes double for administrative educrats. No standards = no threats.

Also pleased were leftists who have already graduated and dislike holding anyone to any sort of standard.

“Foundations for a Better Oregon said in a statement at the time that the bill is intended to "truly reflect what every student needs to thrive in the 21st century.” Another fool chimed in, “Supporters of the bill insist that considering math and reading essential skills has been an unfair challenge for students who do not test well.”

Please show us someone who was successful in the last 200 years who could not read, write or understand math? And criminal kingpins don’t count. (No pun intended.)

How does one even hold a fast–food job if they can’t read or calculate payment for a bill?

And if by some miracle they can — pictures of the food on the register and no cash payments — these people are condemned to be at the bottom of the career pecking order for the rest of their lives.

Graduates of Oregon schools will just barely qualify as robot fodder.

And who are the beneficiaries of this great legislative boon? Charles Boyle, the deputy communications director of Brown’s office “said that the new standards for graduation will help benefit the state’s "Black, Latino, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.”

Although how keeping these students from being motivated enough to get an education will “benefit” these luckless teenagers was not explained.

The ugly truth is these condescending leftists don’t think the minority students listed have the intellectual ability to compete with the students left out of the list: white kids.

This racial stereotyping is no different from the Klan’s estimate of the intellectual abilities of minorities. Only where the Klan wrapped their opinion in hate, the left wraps theirs in "compassion."

The end result is no different and no less obscene.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.