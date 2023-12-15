'Reformers' Have Ruined College Football

Left-adherent sports reporters had been looking for a social justice cause to rival those found in the "news" sections. Sure, there was the old standard "Racism!"

But that one was also part of the regular news beat.

The sports left-adherents wanted an issue they could call their own.

They latched on to the wholly invented cause of paying college athletes.

It was the usual envy-driven outrage.

Universities made millions off football teams, why can’t these academic fat cats use some of that money to pay players?

The temptation was great to call players "sharecroppers" and the university presidents "master" but somehow we avoided that.

These journos ignored the fact the players were getting paid in the form of scholarships, books, and room and board, because that didn’t fit the narrative.

And they didn’t bother to mention that schools needed to make millions off the football team to pay upkeep on stadiums, practice fields, locker rooms, and gyms.

Not to mention the money that went to subsidize money losers like women’s softball, basketball and the other Title IX federally imposed sports.

The covetous campaign culminated in an almost double victory for the left.

Triple victory if you count the damage it did to college sports.

The NCAA ruled players could be paid for the name, image and likeness (NIL) while at a school and the governing body relaxed college transfer rules.

In a single stroke, high-profile athletes became mercenaries who were just passin’ through.

The days of generations of players being loyal to a school were over.

Athletes chased the almighty dollar as schools bid for their services.

And the chase became very easy since the first time athletes use the transfer portal they can play immediately for their new school.

What the utopia-left has created!

Instead of being exploited by gimlet-eyed university athletic directors, now athletes are free to be exploited by sleazy agents, greedy parents, and university boosters.

Players can transfer if they aren’t playing as much as they like, if they don’t like the coach, if a coach they like leaves or if the agent/parents think they can get a better financial deal at a new school.

If you thought rookie NFL players had trouble managing their newfound wealth, wait to you see how recent high school graduates spend their windfall money.

The majority of college coaches are still somewhat shell-shocked by the damage "reformers" have done to college football.

Team discipline, loyalty and ethics were undermined in a single stroke.

We were impressed by UCLA football coach Chip Kelly’s response to this year’s transfer portal opening in his locker room.

The Bruins play the Boise State Broncos this weekend in the third annual LA Bowl.

SI.com reports that Kelly has told his seven players who entered the portal they won’t be practicing or playing with the team this week.

And why should they?

Entering the portal means they are leaving UCLA and their teammates behind.

They’ve checked out of the team, why should they be allowed to check into the bowl?

Those seven are following their dreams or their dream of a better paycheck.

The players remaining should be learning you can’t build a program on players who aren’t willing to stay with the program.

