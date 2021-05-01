The NBA Loses Another Customer

Considering how National Basketball Association ratings have tanked in recent years, one would think the league office would be hypersensitive regarding additional losses. In 2020 — the year of the lockdown when the government practically forced its subjects to watch TV — NBA finals’ games averaged 7.5 million viewers a contest.

That was a 51 percent decline from 2019. Compare that to the ratings for college basketball’s final four. There the top–rated semi–finals game drew 18.8 million fans and the finals averaged 8.1 million fans with two teams that are not exactly nationwide basketball showcases.

Since both events use a ball of similar size and teams exactly the same size what could be the difference?

We think with the college game, viewers get a basketball game. With the NBA product viewers watch an indoctrination session.

From the slogans painted on the floor, to the back of player’s jerseys to the inane public statements made by players, the NBA has gone all–Woke and has the declining ratings to prove it.

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll discovered 34.5 percent of those interviewed say they’ve watched fewer games due to Woke 'social justice' badgering. Broken down by party affiliation, 19 percent of Democrats watched less and 53 percent of Republicans watched less. Broken down by sex (a binary choice in this instance) men were 37.6 percent less likely to watch and women 28 percent.

Last March’s NBA All–Star game suffered a ratings collapse. It hit an all–time, all–star low of 5.94 viewers that was a 23 percent decline from 2020’s viewership levels.

Which brings us to Ohio and Linnie’s Pub located in Delhi Township. According to OutKick.com the televisions in Linnie’s will not be broadcasting any NBA games as long as Lebron James is still part of the league.

Lebron’s final straw for Linnie’s was his stupid and threatening tweet after a Columbus police officer was forced to shoot teenage Ma’Khia Bryant as she tried to stab another girl with a large knife. James tweeted a photograph of the officer with the headline, "YOU’RE NEXT. #ACCOUNTABILITY."

Since the officer was White and the girl doing the stabbing was Black, Lebron only saw race and only thought what he’s been programmed to believe.

What some random, poorly–educated basketball player thinks about anything would not be a cause for alarm in a rational society.

Unfortunately, we live in a degraded culture where athletes and ‘celebrities’ are slavishly covered by the Opposition Media, because the media knows the stars will only mouth leftist pieties.

This publicity without Lebron’s "accountability" influences thousands and sets the tone for race relations in this troubled nation.

We are all for Linnie’s stand for law enforcement and cultural standards. We just don’t think it will work.

The chances of the NBA expelling Lebron James are identical to the chances of the NBA offering us an ownership share in a team.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with addedhumor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.