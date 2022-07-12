Some Californians Trade Their Failed State for Mexico's

Living conditions have become so bad in California that some residents are willing to exchange living in their failed state for living in a failed narco state.

Californians are actually moving to Mexico.

Why?

It’s hard to follow these people’s thought processes, but it could be because they have generalized the friendliness of their off-the-books landscapers onto an entire country.

And before our readers get too excited, the numbers are nowhere near enough to offset the millions of illegals being welcomed across the border by the Biden (or Brandon) administration.

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, told Mexico News Daily there are, "approximately 1.5 to 1.8 million U.S. citizens living in Mexico today."

Both Mexico News Daily and Fortune interviewed some of these citizens who have jumped from the lifestyle frying pan into the fire and we are somewhat skeptical of their views because many of the interviewees have started relocation businesses and real estate folks seldom have a discouraging word to say about their territory.

This forces us to bring the bright, harsh light of reality to this topic.

Sure, in California the lifespan of auto window glass is shorter than that of a fruit fly, but your lifespan remains about the same.

In Mexico, the situation is different.

In Baja California, where many U.S. expats move, the U.S. State Department has just issued a travel advisory because of skyrocketing increases in violent crime and kidnapping. According to CBS, "The department says transnational criminal organizations compete with each other in the region and violent crime and kidnappings are common."

And George Gascon isn’t even their district attorney!

Baja California isn’t alone. There are also travel advisories for the following states: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Mexico, Morelos, Nayarit, Sonora and Zacatecas — all for crime and some for the added bonus of kidnapping.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., or various get-out-of-jail-free district attorneys try to blame California’s crime wave on COVID, Donald Trump, or the NRA you know they are lying.

The same goes for Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador when he denies that narco gangs are ruling his country. "These cases of violence occur, but it is not generalized . . . it is not true what U.S. agencies say that 30 percent of the Mexican territory is governed by organized crime and we can prove it," he told the Yucatan Times.

Organized crime, disorganized crime, who cares?

It makes little difference to the crime victim. And there’s another big difference between crime in California and Mexico. California cops may be emasculated and only show up to take a report, but their arrival on-scene signifies the danger is over.

In Mexico the danger may just be starting when the cops arrive. As one observer delicately put it, "the line between police and criminals isn’t clear."

Our real estate relocation specialists also talk about the Mexican lifestyle, "The main driving force for families is their overall desire to have a life well-lived, quality family time and true connections with people — to be able to walk around their community and stop and literally smell the flowers, have conversations with people and make that personal connection."

That may be true as long as you can avoid the kidnappers and stay away from the local market on collection day. But how does one know?

Mexico News Daily summarizes, "Crime groups control or are seeking to control public markets, commercial districts and the distribution of basic foodstuffs across much of Mexico — and in many cases, they’re willing to use violence to achieve their goals."

To simplify the situation for readers, the only states where crime is not a significant problem in the local market are Yucatan, Aguascalientes, and Querétaro.

And in our hotspot for Californians, "In Baja California, fishermen are regularly extorted by organized crime who demand a percentage of sales and control prices."

And don’t forget Sánchez Taboada, which has been described as the most dangerous neighborhood in the country’s most dangerous city." According to Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio, criminals collect extortion payments from a range of businesses in the area, including auto repair shops and butchers.

Meaning in this instance Putin isn’t the only strong man demanding price hikes.

We can certainly understand a desire to flee California before your number comes up. That doesn’t mean letting your despair drive you to a worse situation far from the United States.

If you’re looking for friendly neighbors and a relaxed lifestyle, try Arkansas. It has farmer’s markets, Wi–Fi, and the pace of life is much less hectic.

Added bonus, California state employees are forbidden to travel there because Arkansas is a state the protects the unborn.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.