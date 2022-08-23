No Time Like Now to Get Your Kids Out of Public School

After an extensive, nationwide search systemic racism has finally been spotted.

The Washington Examiner brought this elusive miscreant to bay in, of all places, Minneapolis, Minnesota. And Systemic Racism isn’t even bothering to hide its existence.

It’s there in black and white (no pun intended) for all to see.

The Examiner explains: "White teachers must be laid off or reassigned first before 'educators of color' under the terms of a Minneapolis teachers union contract between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union and the school district."

And that’s not all, systemic racism also controls the skin color of teachers rehired after any layoffs. "The agreement also states that nonwhite teachers 'may be exempted from district-wide layoff[s] outside seniority order.' The agreement also allows teachers from 'underrepresented populations' to be reinstated to their positions over white teachers."

In other words, white teachers are told to sit in the back of the bus whether the situation is layoffs or rehiring.

The contract is simply a "racial preference system" or systemic racism hiding behind boiler plate language the excuses the Jim Snow system as a "remedy [for] the continuing effects of past discrimination by the District."

Teacher union executives, and possibly the teachers who voted for the contract, are so poorly educated or blinded by ideology that they are incapable of realizing this racial spoils system is blatantly unconstitutional.

As James Dickey, of the Upper Midwest Law Center, told the Washington Examiner the racial prejudice in the contract "violates the constitutions of both Minnesota and the United States."

Unfortunately, teacher unions aren’t confining their race-baiting efforts to demonizing white teachers in Minnesota. The unions are also declaring war on parents in New Jersey.

Fox News reports the New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA) — the largest teachers union in the United States — "condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as 'extremist' in a new advertisement this week."

The smear is part of a TV ad that "flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education. 'When extremists start attacking our schools, that’s not who we are,’ the video says. ‘People who only want to fight to score political points should take that somewhere else.'"

This means parents who confront school boards that allow depraved teachers to groom and sexualize small children or approve racially-charged CRT school curriculums are the bad guys and not the educrats or teachers trying to brainwash children.

Under this regime parents are simply sperm and egg donors, while educrats and teachers have the real control over the child’s growth and development.

Red State governors like Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., have already passed laws that defend the inherent rights of parents.

Motivated parents have run for the school board and reversed the anti-children policies of leftists after they won.

The hope is other Red State governors and other concerned parents will follow their leads.

Blue State parents are in a much more difficult position in a completely hostile environment. As far as we’re concerned, parents there that put a premium on protecting their children are left with a single option.

Get your kids out of government schools.

Our advice is the sooner, the better.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.