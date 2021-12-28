Scare Tactics Won't Fight COVID, Treatment Strategies Will

The following column has been authored by non-clinicians.

The fanatics running the COVID-19 great pandemic porn machine have not been taking it easy during the Christmas season.

If anything, they’ve been putting in overtime hours trying to put the fear of … hmmm, we were going to say God, but the left and the rest of the "Branch Covidians" don’t put much stock in the Creator, so we’ll say fear of the virus into the public.

The Omicron variant is actually good news for the virus weary.

It’s symptoms mimic that of the common cold, but it conveys immunity that protects the recovered from the more series variants of the coronavirus.

Coming down with Omicron is probably safer for most of us than Joe’s jab.

Pandemic porn purveyors hype the number of "cases" of Omicron; they engage in omission by not telling the public that deaths and hospitalizations are way, way down.

For example, KTLA Los Angeles tells us, "Faced with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state officials unveiled plans Wednesday to provide rapid coronavirus tests for students in K–12 public schools and expand hours at busy screening sites."

Pro tip: If you have to be tested to know you have a virus, you aren’t sick.

What’s more, K–12 students who aren’t obese or otherwise compromised, are functionally immune to the more dangerous variants, so the weaker Omicron is simply not a threat to them.

It’s mostly useful for frightening the public in Blue states.

Which brings us to a wise statement from Johns Hopkins Dr. Marty Makary. On "Fox & Friends," Dr. Makary said, "We’ve got to . . .recognize that containment [of Omicron] is nearly impossible. We’ve got to turn our attention to treatment. Early and later treatment."

Exactly. The Biden administration’s "Vaccine or the Ventilator" choice is false.

One of the scare tactics used by Branch Covidians is to hype the number of beds being used in hospital intensive care units.

It would make more sense to develop a treatment protocol for those with symptoms to keep them out of the hospital altogether, instead of doing nothing until the patient is so compromised he must be admitted to the ICU.

Instead of relying on scare tactics, how about more emphasis on treatment tactics.

Dr. Makary points out, "So we’ve got amazing powerful treatments, two of which are sitting on the FDA’s desk. They need to get them approved.

"One of the drugs, Paxlovid, which they’ve been looking at for over a month now cut COVID deaths to zero. Another one, Fluvoxamine, is already available at pharmacies.

"It’s been around. It’s 10 bucks, but there’s very little awareness about it even though it cut COVID deaths by 91 percent."

Before "public health experts" seized control of the nation, folk wisdom had it that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Using that as a benchmark for treating COVID-19 cases with the goal of keep patients out of the hospital makes more sense than all the pandemic panic advice we’ve received in the last year, or more.

