Bondi, DOJ Make 'Mostly Peaceful' Domestic Terror a Crime Again

Here’s a thought experiment.

Let’s say it’s September 2024 and Kyle Rittenhouse has once again answered the call.

He’s on foot patrol protecting a Loveland, Colorado Tesla dealerships from attacks by left-wingers angered by Elon Musk’s support for the candidacy of Donald Trump.

Kyle sees an enraged "hemale" — is there any other kind? — throwing Molotov cocktails in an attempt to set a row of Teslas on fire.

A confrontation ensues and the Teslas are saved, while the hemale is injured.

Police arrive and we instinctively know what happens.

Kyle is arrested while the hemale becomes the darling of the regime media.

That was then. This is now.

Throwing incendiary devices at cars and vandalizing recharging stations is now once again against the law under the Trump administration.

Fox News has the story, "The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

To make her point, Bondi also announced the federal arrests of three individuals who used Molotov cocktails to attack Tesla properties in three separate attacks around the country.

Those three now face charges with a minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

"Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, on Jan. 20, threw approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon, federal prosecutors said.

"One vehicle was completely destroyed, and several others were damaged. Lansky also threw a 'large heavy object through the dealership window,' they said. At the time of the attack, he was armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle."

An "assault rifle with a silencer" isn’t that a weapon limited to murderous, racist MAGA supporters?

"In Charleston, South Carolina, Daniel Clarke-Pounder, 24, allegedly wrote profane messages against President Donald Trump and advocated for Ukraine around Tesla charging stations before lighting three of the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails on March 7.

"Court documents, citing witnesses, say Clarke-Pounder spray-painted in red paint, 'F*** Trump’ and 'Long Live Ukrainein' a Tesla charging station parking spot."

And in Loveland, Colorado where an attack really happened?

"Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, 42, was arrested in Loveland, Colorado, on Jan. 29 after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails, prosecutors said. Nelson was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons, including a container of gasoline, bottles, and wick materials."

This is so different and so encouraging when compared to the lawlessness the corrupt Department of Justice ignored under the demented Joe Biden regime.

Atty. Gen. Bondi appears focused on political terrorism and we think it’s about time.

"Bondi said in a statement Tuesday evening that 'the swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism.'

"She has warned of 'severe consequences' for anyone involved in vandalizing Tesla vehicles, telling Will Cain on his show Wednesday, 'They're targeting Elon Musk who is out there trying to save our country, and it will not be tolerated. We are coming after you.'"

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.