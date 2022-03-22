Rogue, Leftist Ideologues Disguised as Judges Endanger Us All

The New York Post reports, "A career criminal indicted in February on a murder charge for allegedly beating to death a 67-year-old man was freed without bail by a Manhattan judge."

His offense?

"Eugene Clark was on parole when he was initially charged by cops with assault for the Sept. 20, 2020, pummeling of Ramon Luna, 67, who was knocked into a coma before dying from his injuries last August, police sources said."

Clark was indicted for murder by a Manhattan grand jury, which should have been enough to protect the public until he was tried for the crime.

It wasn’t.

Here is what transpired: "The suspect was arraigned Thursday on the superseding charges. At the hearing, Manhattan prosecutors requested that Clark be remanded without bail. But in a shocking move, Judge April Newbauer released Clark on his own recognizance."

That means a leftist ideologue masquerading as a judge released a career criminal on his word to behave himself between then and the trial. That's a complete reversal of the function the bail system was intended to perform.

Bail was designed to protect the public by requiring an indicted individual to pledge property or money as a guarantee that the individual will appear for trial and in the meantime stay out of jail.

Or, if the individual was unable to do that, another member of the local community would do it for them and assume the responsibilities entailed.

This so-called judge short-circuits that system and in effect leaves the public at the mercy of this repeat offender who will suffer no penalty, absolutely none, if he commits more crimes or fails to appear for his murder trial.

Yet rogue, touchy-feely judges are only part of this nationwide problem. The other offenders are the leftist non–profit organizations that post bail for repeat offenders who, sure enough, go on to offend again. These ideological Get–Out–of–Jail–Free non–profits subvert the system in a different way.

Bail was originally designed to let a member of the community vouch for — and more important — guarantee the good behavior of the individual between the time he was released and the date of the trial.

These nationwide non-profits meet none of those criteria.

The organization is usually not based in the local community.

It has no idea of local conditions or community sentiment regarding the indicted individual.

It makes no guarantee as to the released individual’s behavior, in fact in most instances it has no idea what the individual does once he’s released from jail. And furthermore, the ideologues don’t care.

And finally, the individual posting bail suffers no penalty if the freed individual kills again or absconds before trial. He’s free to keep using anonymous donor money to empty the jails. Only the public suffers, and who counts them?

This perversion of the bail system is costing lives and undermining the rule of law. And the callousness with which the regime media ignores the problem is simply breathtaking.

Blue cities are becoming lawless hellholes and the laptop class doesn’t care.

We think the only short-term solution for families is distance. Move out of Blue areas and into a Red city or state where the judicial system operates on behalf of the law–abiding. And once you arrive, promise to never again vote for a Blue politician or a Blue policy.

