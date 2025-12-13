Notre Dame Rejects Offer to Play in Meaningless Bowl Game

For nine years, before the AFL and the NFL merged, the NFL held a Runner-up Bowl where the second place finishers in the NFL's two divisions played for third place.

It was an anti-climactic end to the season for a title no one particularly wanted. Vince Lombardi, then coach of the Green Bay Packers, held the game in contempt.

Lombardi described the event as, "a hinky-dink football game, held in a hinky-dink town, played by hinky-dink players."

We were reminded of that quote when the Notre Dame football team opted out of playing in the storied — if you're a toaster — Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida

The Notre Dame football team has one goal each season:

—Making the College Football Playoff and winning the national championship.

—Any other consideration is secondary at best.

When the final pairings for the College Football Playoff were announced the 10 wins and two losses Notre Dame team was left out of the playoff in favor of Miami.

What the Fighting Irish was offered instead barely qualified as a consolation..

A chance to play BYU in the meaningless breakfast dessert bowl.

Channeling Lombardi, the school and the team wisely said "No."

More than one sports media outlet criticized the school for not wanting to waste its athlete’s time and talent in the hinky-dink bowl. There seems to be a presumption the school has an obligation to provide content for TV networks and employment for sports reporters.

Then there are warnings from athletic directors and various media types that refusing to play in these non-championship bowls could be a setback for chambers of commerce and tourism bureaus nationally.

Hotels won't be able to jack up room rates and require minimum stays if the fan base doesn’t show up for the game.

And the city's tourism gouge, excuse us, tourism tax may suffer a decline.

To which your columnists reply, "So what?!"

What are the players losing by not participating?

Fancy dinners, assorted swag and a dose of hero worship?

That sounds like the average recruiting weekend for any football player on the scholarship and NIL track.

The decision to go to a larger college football playoff field was also the decision that will eventually kill off these deadend bowls. The agreement to accept a Temu significance bowl game only extends the season — student athletes anyone? — without any corresponding reward.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian — another team that didn't make the playoff — claims these bowls provide experience, growth and camaraderie for players. We think it could also provide incentive payments in the coaches’ contracts, but that’s only a guess.

We are convinced players gain nothing from these bowls that the regular season doesn't already provide.

In fact, for players the game is all risk with no reward.

The school might get a who-cares addition to its trophy case and a check for the athletic department. Which makes these bowls the football equivalent of a bake sale with potential ACL tears for spice.

