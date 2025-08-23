Did Cracker Barrel Hire Bud Light's Marketing Team?

Here's a bit of self-disclosure.

In the days before GPS and smart-phones one half of this column-writing creative team planned vacation rest stops using the free Cracker Barrel highway maps which helpfully included every Cracker Barrel location in the United States.

It was an odyssey of pecan pancakes, pure maple syrup, and hot biscuits. Eventually, as happens with most U.S. corporations, there were signs of trouble in paradise.

Some bean-counter decided that if patrons were just pouring a sweet liquid over their pancakes, artificial syrup would be just as good as pure maple syrup.

Cracker Barrel corporate then decided to confuse its customer base by providing non-maple syrup in the same individual bottles now labeled with the deceptive phrase "Natural Syrup."

We suppose we're lucky corporate didn't just repurpose sweet tea and put that in a bottle.

And don't get us started on the chicken-fried or country-fried steak.

That became a waste of good breading when individual cuts of meat became uniformly-sized seemingly mystery meat with all the flavor of a phone book.

Now the girlbosses in corporate have decided to completely Ikea the company by remodeling the interiors of the restaurants and changing the logo.

Remodeling has not penetrated into the location nearest, but we fear the worst.

One of the best parts of a winter visit to Cracker Barrel was landing a table near the enormous fireplace and watching the logs burn.

Now we're worried the woke girlbosses will ban the fireplace and just issue patrons a carbon credit. The logo, though, we’ve seen and it's a travesty.

As talk show host Jesse Kelly observed, "They took away the cracker and the barrel. What even is the point now?"

Instead of having the late brand ambassador Uncle Herschel sitting on a chair with his elbow on a cracker barrel, the new logo looks like corporate borrowed the background from Denny's and just stuck the words "Cracker Barrel" on it.

The logo is so woke it wouldn't look out of place in an NFL end zone.

It's soulless!

It's been our policy, when a corporation decides the best way forward is to put its thumb in the eye of the customer base, to no longer be a part of the customer base.

And that's what's happened with Cracker Barrel to a certain extent.

Cracker Barrel is no longer a solid choice for a meal any time of day.

It's just a breakfast joint now and that was before the remodeling and the rebranding.

We're also closely monitoring pancake quality and if that declines, that's it.

The only contrary opinion comes from one six-year-old grandson who has been closely monitoring Cracker Barrel news and developments for the last week.

The grandson doesn't care about logos and says he's still going because he loves the food.

Which means everyone else will be going too . . .

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.