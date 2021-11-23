Libel & Slander Will Make Rittenhouse Rich

Now that the Brandon administration has the nation on the verge of hyper–inflation, wise investors are looking for opportunities with the potential for a high return. We suggest investing in Kyle Rittenhouse, assuming he’s interested.

How does Kyle represent an investment opportunity? Two words: Libel & Slander.

Starting with Brandon himself and working his way down through the Regime Media that followed his lead, Kyle can emulate Nick Sandman, another teenager smeared by reckless, lying leftists–with–a–press–pass.

Nick was called a “white supremacist,” among other epithets, by the Regime Media after an encounter with rabid leftists in Washington, DC. After all, Sandman was wearing a MAGA hat and that’s an automatic sign of guilt.

The lies, as always, had a head start, but when the truth finally came out it was obvious none of the smears were true. That’s when Sandman, and his lawyers, began fighting back. They sued the Washington Post and CNN for libel and slander. The Regime Media is supposed to be immune to lawsuits from little people and ‘experts’ scoffed.

At least they scoffed until the Washington Post and CNN both make expensive out of court settlements to avoid the possibility of a catastrophic judgement against them before a jury.

Kyle Rittenhouse can do the same.

Miranda Devine posted a list of some of the worst, which include MSNBC, CNN, CBS’ Face the Nation, Esquire, Joe Scarborough, Tiffany Cross, Joy Reid, Brandon himself (while he was still a candidate), The Intercept, repeat offender the Washington Post and various other Internet bottom–feeders.

These lawsuits are expensive and the multiplicity of outlets that richly deserve suing, along with lying employees who should be sued personally, can create quite a financial hurdle. That’s where Litigation Funding enters the picture. Investors buy an interest in the outcome of a lawsuit by providing funding. At the conclusion of the lawsuit they reap a share of the judgment, assuming their client wins.

This is what happened when Hulk Hogan sued the slimy, disreputable site Gawker for invasion–of–privacy. Hogan didn’t personally have the necessary funds to mount an expensive lawsuit. Then conservative billionaire Peter Thiel entered the picture.

Thiel financed the lawsuit ‘experts’ said would never succeed and he reaped the benefits when the monetary judgment against Gawker drove it into bankruptcy.

NBC News, long before they became a potential target, described litigation funding as a way to level the playing field: “Some cases “require a substantial devotion of financial resources and time to recover... and that may take several years,” said Charles Delbaum, a senior staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center. “To devote tens of thousands of dollars to a case could be crippling and might be impossible,” he said, especially for small law firms.”

And for once a university type is on board, Maya Steinitz, a law professor at the University of Iowa, says, “Overall, litigation funding is a positive thing because it can provide access to justice.”

And justice is one item Rittenhouse really needs. And helping him is a perfect opportunity for conservative investors both large and small to try and beat inflation and help right an egregious wrong. Let’s hope Rittenhouse and his lawyers are open to help as they go after deep–pocketed, leftist smear merchants.

Then a recent Babylon Bee headline might actually come true, “Rittenhouse, Sandmann Agree To Share Joint Custody Of CNN.”

