Let's Export Our Cultural Imperialism — Far, Far Away

We are on record as opposing the globalists and their economics which have exported thousands of good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs to countries that pay their workers a pittance compared to U.S. wages.

It’s a callous, cruel form of economic advantage that has hollowed out much of the former manufacturing base of the United States.

But that doesn’t mean we’re dogmatic regarding job export policies.

In fact, we’ve just come across a program that has real potential for a win-win export program. Fox News discovered that our taxpayer-funded State Department — home of the fabulous America Last policy — has approved a grant for a cultural center in Ecuador to produce and perform drag theater performances.

Fox explains, "State Department awarded a $20,600 grant on Sept. 23 to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano Abraham Lincoln (CENA) in Cuenca, Ecuador, a non-profit organization supported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Ecuador, to "promote diversity and inclusion" in the region.

"The project at CENA, which started Sept. 30 and runs until Aug. 31, 2023, will include '3 workshops,' '12 drag theater performances' and a '2-minute documentary,' according to the State Department’s grant listed on the USASpending.gov website."

We’ll pass over the insult to the memory of Abraham Lincoln that hosting this performative perversion delivers and our doubt that two minutes is enough to fully convey the degradation of such a performance and instead focus on the State Department response to being outed.

Our paid propagandist explained, "U.S. Department of State awarded a grant . . . for a program that uses the arts to raise awareness about diversity and inclusion. The program’s goal is to promote tolerance, and the arts provide new opportunities for LGBTQI+ Ecuadorians to express themselves freely and safely.

"Facilitators and artists in Cuenca will collaborate with a local theater company in implementing workshops, creating customized plays, and producing a documentary video; the program will conclude in June 2023."

We think it speaks well of Ecuador that it doesn’t have enough degenerates to produce this exercise in depravity without help from El Norte.

We also think that if the State Department is going to support cultural imperialism, it should not be satisfied with halfway measures.

It’s obvious from even a cursory examination of the news today that the U.S. has an overwhelming surplus of exhibitionist degenerates who are flocking to and performing in drag shows.

If you don’t believe us, just ask your neighborhood Church Lady.

Why should they be forced to suffer in the Biden economy?

These are workers who could really use some outsourcing and it would come with our complete approval. Let’s urge the State Department to go all the way (so to speak) and export drag performers along with drag dollars!

It will certainly expand their cultural horizons, while blessedly contracting ours.

