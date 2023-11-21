Griping to LAPD Could Cost You Your 2nd Amendment Rights

We sometimes wonder why, if conspiracy theorists are so crazy, the left keeps taking steps that confirm the conspiracy theories.

Los Angeles provides us with an example that confirms the theory leftists are making it impossible for law abiding citizens to defend themselves.

Fox News tells the story of Vince Ricci.

Vince was returning home from the gym on Nov. 4.

As he approached the front door of his home, where his wife, five-month-old-daughter and, nanny were inside, "Two armed men jumped the fence and tried to force their way in the house as Ricci was about to unlock his front door."

That’s when the gunfight started. Ricci drew his handgun and opened fire, as did the thugs. Ricci wasn’t hit and evidently neither were the potential home invaders.

As Ricci described the event, "the shooting is a clear self-defense case, noting he was confronted by two men 'pointing guns at my chest' as he tried to make his way into the home."

Ricci added, "My situation is unique because it happened at my front door, all on camera. But this happens time and time again all over the country . . . People sweep it under the rug because it doesn't behoove their political agenda. The fact is, evil will always exist."

Three days later LAPD worked Ricci’s case into their busy schedule and finally got around to investigating the attempted home invasion and gunfight.

The detecting didn’t go like it does on TV.

"Ricci previously railed that the LAPD — the department investigating the case — carried out 'sloppy police' work, including allegedly not picking up the casings scattered near his home as evidence."

And that was that.

Until two days later.

The LA County Sherriff’s office called Ricci "to inform him his concealed carry permit was 'revoked,' and he said it was due to him 'yelling' at Los Angeles police officers when they visited his home to investigate the shooting three days after the incident."

We try to be understanding when writing about law enforcement — you can check our column archive here to see for yourself — but if it took the Los Angeles Police Department three days to show up at the door after our spouses and children were in extreme danger, we might be guilty of raising our voices, too.

While these LAPD officers weren’t obviously concerned about the condition of the crime victims, they were very aware of their personal hurt feelings, so they decided to punish the crime victim instead of the crime perpetrator.

Now Ricci is disarmed whenever he leaves the house and to quote an old movie line, the criminals know where he lives.

The butter-wouldn’t-melt-in-his-mouth spokesperson for the Sherriff’s Department was all crocodile empathy for the Ricci family:

"We recognize that this incident was extremely traumatic and startling for the Ricci family and we hope the individuals responsible for this crime are arrested and held accountable."

Meanwhile, thanks to this same department, the Ricci’s are at the mercy of criminals whenever they leave the house because Vince’s CCW (Carrying Concealed Weapon) permit is revoked.

To add insult to injury the spokesperson added, with a straight face, "The DOJ has been notified and there are avenues for Mr. Ricci to re-apply for his permit.

"We have been in contact with the Ricci family and have been providing information to them about CCW protocols and guidelines in an effort to ensure their Second Amendment rights are protected."

Vince knows all about CCW protocols from when he first received his CCW permit. It took months for him to get the permit that time.

This time, we wouldn’t be surprised if his permit was slow-walked into 2025.

Everyone connected with this travesty should be named and shamed.

The LAPD supervisors who think three days is an acceptable response time for home invasions, the snowflake officers who complained about Ricci and the Sherriff’s Department drones who jerked his CCW permit.

As Ricci concluded, "When the incident happened, there were only two things I could rely on: myself and the Second Amendment; and now that's in jeopardy."

Which brings us back to our conspiracy fans. If leftists don’t want to make self-defense impossible for the law abiding, why do they keep taking our guns away?