LSU Has a Tiger by the Tail After Firing Football Coach

There's been a run on banker's boxes in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as newly fired Louisiana State University officials start packing their offices as they prepare to depart for a new paycheck.

It began when LSU football Coach Brian Kelly was fired for fielding an underperforming football team in a state that takes its gridiron results very seriously.

The turnover continues with the firing of LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

A prominent player, if not the player, in both terminations is Republican Governor Jeff Landry. The usual suspects' hands are bruised from clutching their pearls over the governor’s hands-on approach to university management.

The governor wields vast powers over higher education in Louisiana, and Landry is not opposed to using that power. He began by calling a meeting at the governor's mansion attended by LSU administrators, board members and boosters.

There the firing of Kelly was agreed upon.

In the days that followed Gov. Landry began criticizing AD Woodward over Kelly's generous contract with a $53 million buyout that is due Kelly after his firing.

The sniping reached a crescendo when Landry was asked at a news conference if Woodward is going to be hiring the next football coach.

The governor gave a classic response, "Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach. Hell, I'd let Donald Trump select him before I'd let him do it."

Landry may have been thinking of President Trump's lamentable record of endorsements when he made the comment.

There is no word yet, on whether or not President Trump considers this an insult.

Woodward started packing up his office before the week was over.

There is precedent in Louisiana for the governor being involved in LSU football and administration. Gov. Huey (the Kingfish) Long hired and fired football coaches.

He roamed along the sidelines during games sending in plays and trying to negotiate with officials.

Long led the LSU marching band onto the field.

He made halftime speeches to the football team and fired one coach when the unfortunate refused to let Long address the team during halftime.

Long even co-wrote the football team's fight song that's still performed today.

Compared to the Kingfish, Landry's involvement in LSU affairs is a model of decorum.

Gov. Landry is taking a personal interest in LSU affairs, both academic and athletic, and we are pleased.

Why?

Because the hands-off approach to higher education taken by Republican governors for the past 50 years is how the left wasmable to hijack the higher education system and turn it against the people who fund higher education.

It's long past time for all red state governors to take a personal interest in their state's colleges and universities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has not to our knowledge interfered in football coaches, but he has been active in academics.

More red state governors need to follow their lead.

