Joe Manchin Is Still Trapped in a Democrat's Body

It’s easy to feel sorry for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin who is trapped in the political party he was assigned at birth. When he was born, West Virginia maternity wards were busy manufacturing Democratic party members as fast as mothers could turn them out.

Times have changed though, and Manchin hasn’t.

When he was born in 1947, the Democratic party didn’t hate the United States.

In fact, it had just helped to defeat a totalitarian menace in Europe, and it rejected authoritarianism in all its forms.

Today, the left runs the Democratic Party and authoritarianism, along with socialism, is wildly popular and liberty is out.

Therefore, patience with Manchin is wearing very thin.

This week, Manchin made a statement that challenged Democrat and Republican orthodoxy and brought him close to our way of thinking on taxes.

Reuters reports, “Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that people in the United States who have been ‘blessed and prospered’ should pay a ‘patriotic tax’ of 15 percent if they ended up with zero tax liability. Manchin, speaking to reporters, said he supported everyone paying their fair share and did not like to target different people.”

Statements like this surface among Democrats periodically when common sense sneaks in.

During a debate when he first ran for Virginia’s senate, Tim Kaine said he would be “open” to the idea of everyone paying some level of federal income tax. Criticism from short–sighted Republicans and gasps from the left disabused Kaine of that reasonable notion and it was never heard from again.

Both Kaine then and Manchin now are dangerously close to our position that everyone should pay a flat tax on their earnings with no deductions.

This would eliminate the poisonous system we now endure, which is "Taxation Without Participation."

This state of affairs is where those who don’t pay federal taxes are happy to vote for politicians who promise more freebies by increasing the taxes of those who do pay.

Who cares if the federal government is paying people not to work and offering bounties to illegal aliens for breaking our laws? It’s no skin off the non–participants nose or bills from their wallets!

If everyone had to pay 10% of their income to Uncle Sam, "free lunch" politics would no longer appear to be so appealing. If everyone pays, then everyone is aware of the cost of government when taxes increase.

The whole idea of some individuals being exempt from responsibility is another of the modern leftist ideas that have done so much to damage the nation. “Forward into Oblivion” one might say.

If we "are all in this together" — as mask and vaccine fanatics say — then we should also all be in the tax system together, too.

