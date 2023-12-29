Cause Meeting Effect in Calif. Means No Free Lunch, or Dinner

A while back we quoted an observation that the left long ago separated cause from effect and eliminated effect altogether.

The reason was the effect of leftist policies are almost universally bad, particularly on the portion of the population the policy is supposed to help.

Today the left judges policies solely by the intent of the policy makers and never by the results.

This disconnect makes it possible for the clown college that passes for a legislature in California to raise the fast food minimum wage to at least $20 per hour without giving the least thought to what the wage increase would do to prices or jobs.

Attempting to ignore reality is easy for those insulated from the effects, but the law of cause and effect is not one a Democratically-controlled legislature can repeal or a Democratic governor can usurp by issuing an executive order.

Cause and effect exists and acts on the foolish and wise alike.

We suggested California readers prepare themselves for the payday loan hamburger.

You can read that complete column here.

Forbes calculates the new minimum wage will raise the yearly salary of fast food workers to $41,600 from the current high of $34,530.00.

The real irony here is that after the latest wage hike and the resulting price increases, fast food workers still won’t be able to afford to eat at fast food outlets.

Our prediction was these legislatively well-paid fast food jobs would soon be filled by robots that don’t make a wage at all.

That, however, is in the future.

The law won’t even take effect until next April and already the repercussions are hitting those the legislative pay raise was supposed to help.

Namely, the help.

Business Insider reports, "Two large Pizza Hut operators in California are laying off all their delivery drivers ahead of a new state law that raises the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 per hour.

The layoffs impact hundreds of Pizza Hut locations across the state including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino counties and Sacramento, and involve more than 1,200 in-house delivery drivers."

Cause: Legislature arbitrarily raised fast food minimum wage from $16 per hour to at least $20 per hour.

Effect: 1,200 pizza delivery drivers go from wage earners to wage mourners.

And that’s not all.

A second Pizza Hut franchisee is also laying off approximately 841 drivers for the same reason, bringing the total to 2,041.

And attention Democratically-inclined voters — also known as cause and effect collateral damage — the next time you have to drive to Pizza Hut yourself to pick up a pizza, you can thank the legislature you elected.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.