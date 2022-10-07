OPEC, Feds Didn't Get Memo About Messing With the Bidens

Maybe it was a mistranslation.

Or, it just didn’t make the news in Riyadh.

But the oil sheiks in Saudi Arabia evidently didn’t get the memo, or otherwise hear about how dangerous it was to cross the Biden family.

During his latest hot mic moment during a trip to view hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida, Biden (aka Brandon) was talking with the mayor of Fort Myers Beach.

In an environment full of real men who had been busy rescuing hurricane victims and starting the extensive clean-up, Biden evidently decided to channel his inner "Corn Pop," telling the mayor, "No one (f***s) with a Biden."

What that comment had to do with helping out during Hurricane Ian recovery is unknown to us, but it got widespread news coverage nonetheless. However, the coverage wasn’t extensive enough to prevent OPEC from doing just that to Biden.

The Washington Examiner gives us the background: "In July, Biden made his first presidential visit to Saudi Arabia, which he described on the campaign trail as a 'pariah' for ordering the 2018 murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its embassy in Istanbul. On that trip, he urged the kingdom to increase production and help drive down gas prices."

Personally, we would never think it’s a good plan to insult a foreign leader and then ask him to do the U.S. a favor, but we aren’t foreign policy experts like Joe Biden.

This week Biden got his answer.

"The OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations agreed Wednesday to slash oil production by two million barrels per day as it seeks to stabilize global oil prices after months of decline, delivering a major blow to the Biden administration ahead of the midterm elections."

The White House issued a statement in response to this slap in the face saying Biden was "disappointed" by the cutback and that it was a "shortsighted decision."

The only response left for the administration after this setback is to call the Saudis and casually mention, "It’s a nice little pipeline you’ve got there. It would be a shame if something happened to it."

"The Big Guy" isn’t the only Biden that’s being f****d with in spite of being warned.

The Washington Post says the glacially paced FBI probe into Hunter Biden is showing signs of life, which isn’t something we can say in reference to the Durham Investigation.

According to The Washington Post, "Federal agents investigating President Biden’s son Hunter have gathered what they believe is sufficient evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase, according to people familiar with the case." (See also the New York Post of Oct. 8, 2022).

Two things to note here:

It's "federal agents," not the FBI, who think the evidence is there and the information is being leaked and not officially announced.

Will the leak pressure the U.S. Attorney in Delaware to get off the dime and go to court?

The public pressure campaign could have been adopted because the Delaware U.S. Attorney appears to know all too well what happens to people who "f" with a Biden in the state Joe represented for decades, comprised of undistinguished service in the U.S. Senate.

Even if the Saudis don’t.

Meanwhile the rest of us are going to be enjoying a climb in gas prices as the direct result of another Biden failure, because — remember — no one ever pays a penalty for "f-ing" with motorists.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.