Hunter Biden Believes Taxes Are for the Little People

The Internal Revenue Service has taken time off from its busy schedule of monitoring $600 transactions on Venmo to help out with the investigation of Hunter Biden’s tax troubles.

Now don’t get us wrong. Hunter isn’t in trouble because he couldn’t understand the instructions on TurboTax as he wrestled with the tax code.

Hunter is in trouble because he didn’t bother to pay his taxes.

The Washington Times reports that he’s now been "indicted on nine federal counts of filing false tax returns."

The indictment makes for interesting reading, "From January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received more than $1.2 million in financial support that was used to pay various personal expenses but not any of his federal individual income tax liabilities for 2016-2019.

"Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes."

We get the impression Hunter was counting on Father Time — or at least the statute of limitations — to save him from indictment, but that didn’t happen.

Hunter is also facing a trial over three criminal charges stemming from his purchase of a handgun while he was purportedly strung out on drugs.

The indictment we’ve been waiting for — and that’s conspicuously missing — is for failing to register as a foreign agent.

That’s a popular charge against Republicans who get crossways with the Swamp after selling their contacts list to foreigners.

We seriously doubt it’s a charge you will ever see made against Hunter.

The truth is Hunter Biden has zero influence to peddle.

If it weren’t for his last name, we doubt Hunter could get a meeting with the average maître d'.

He’s only a middleman between the oligarch or the communist and Joe Biden’s influence.

Indicting Hunter as a foreign agent would cause the entire façade of Joe Biden’s elaborate denials to come crashing down.

The deep state has no problem indicting Trump for imaginary crimes, but the thought of indicting Joe Biden for real crimes is simply unthinkable.

While it’s nice to see accountability being introduced to Hunter, we don’t advise getting your hopes up.

These indictments are all the result of a federal judge with integrity rejecting a previous plea bargain on the tax and gun charges that was essentially a sweetheart Get Out of Jail card for now and the future.

Hunter’s liars, er lawyers, are naturally outraged that there’s even a remote chance of the law being applied to him like it is to the rest of us.

CNN quotes the lawyer who doesn’t understand he’s making the case for the new charges, "First, U.S. Attorney Weiss bowed to Republican pressure to file unprecedented and unconstitutional gun charges to renege on a non-prosecution resolution.

"Now, after five years of investigating with no new evidence — and two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full — the U.S. Attorney has piled on nine new charges when he had agreed just months ago to resolve this matter with a pair of misdemeanors."

That would have been a deal available only to a select few. Mostly with the initials HB.

While we’re glad Hunter is going to be spending a few more of someone’s millions on lawyers, we doubt he will ever see the inside of a jail or prison cell.

In fact, here’s our prediction: the final outcome of the various Hunter cases will make the verdict that saw two Atlanta arsonists, who burned down a Wendy’s, sentenced to a $500 fine and 150 hours of community service look like cruel and unusual punishment.

