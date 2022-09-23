Soft on Crime Makes It Hard for the Rest of Us

We had no idea that there was a demand for this, but leftists have discovered a sure-fire, three-step method for increasing a city’s crime rate.

First, low-information voters elect a soft-on-crime prosecutor funded by George Soros.

Second, the prosecutor and city officials begin waging war on the police, instead of fighting criminals.

Third after an arrest, the emphasis is on low (or no) bail to help put the criminal back on the streets, while victims are ignored.

You can see the results in crime statistics.

New Orleans, as one example, has passed St. Louis (which has a "Soros prosecutor") and is now the murder capital of the United States. We can hardly wait for new year’s Mardi Gras where we expect one of the krewes to build a medical examiner’s float piled high with body bags.

Fox News reports, "New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141 percent increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission . . . there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11. In St. Louis, there have been almost 45 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 17, according to data from the St. Louis Police Department."

The still very dangerous city of Chicago is far behind at 18 homicides per 100,000.

New Orleans’ problems are exacerbated by a shortage of police officers.

Caused for the most part by step two.

In an effort to solve a problem it caused, the city council just "announced an $80 million plan to increase pay for police officers, offer free healthcare, and $30,000 in increased hiring incentives for new hires within the department."

Why the urgency? By the end of this year New Orleans is predicted to have 898 police officers. That’s only 60% of the 1500 officers needed to patrol a city the size of New Orleans.

Seattle — also with a Soros prosecutor — is in much the same state.

Fox found, "Seattle police staffing drops to 30-year low, officers leaving in 'droves' after defunding." As Washington State Fraternal Order of Police President Marco Monteblanco said, "They're frustrated, and they're leaving their departments in droves."

That’s because there’s nothing like the city council talking about "Defunding the Police" to tell officers they are no longer wanted.

Then there's step three. "Monteblanco said officers are also feeling increasingly discouraged by the judicial system that doesn’t provide proper accountability for criminals."

The Washington Times reports that delusional prosecutors are treating juvenile criminals with kid gloves, which is another important factor contributing to soaring crime rates.

"Data from the police department in Montgomery County, Maryland, which borders the District of Columbia, shows that the number of homicide victims and suspects younger than 21 has tripled since last year. Police in the District arrested 63 juveniles for carjackings so far this year. That’s on pace to shatter last year’s record of 100 carjacking arrests. For all of 2019, only 25 teens were arrested for carjacking."

And to bring us full circle, "New Orleans police arrested 157 juveniles from June through August, including 24 arrested more than once during that period."

Crime in the1970s and 1980s was so bad Hollywood made movies about it.

Elected officials got the message and cracked down on criminals. The result was by the turn of the century the United States was enjoying some of the lowest crime rates in history. And then leftists decided to throw it all away by coddling the worst of us.

We're living in the results today.

The question now is what is it going to take for these fools to wake up and start protecting the public instead of the criminal?

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.