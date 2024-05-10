No Accountability Keeps Left's Programs Results Free

Skeptical readers have been leery of our contention that the left's programs are only judged by the program’s intent and not by the program’s results.

Today, we hope to end that skepticism.

Over the years we’ve written 13 columns with the word "homeless" in the title.

You can find the most recent three here, here and here.

If you get the idea homelessness is a perennial problem in California and other urban areas, you’re right.

Today we’ll discuss the "compassionate" initiative that was going to solve homelessness called Project Roomkey and do it for only $3 billion.

PirateWire’s Sanjana Friedman and the headline "Project Roomkey: California’s $3 Billion COVID Homeless Policy Disaster" give you an idea of the result of all that spending.

Roomkey was a panicked attempt to get the homeless off the street before Covid-19 wiped them off the face of the earth.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., previously unknown as a theologian, told "local politicians that participating in the program would be a 'courageous' act of 'decency,' taking 'years off purgatory, anything you’ve damn done wrong in your damn lives'."

They would also receive an avalanche of federal dollars thrown their way by a Covid-19 obsessed Trump administration.

The result from these purgatory-avoiding politicians: "Together, these programs spent almost $2.8 billion on buying, leasing, and converting around 12,700 hotel rooms throughout the state into single-room occupancies between 2020 and 2022 — at an average cost of around $220,000 per unit."

The Hotel Whitcomb, in downtown Scram Francisco, was an enthusiastic participant in the program. Employees on the front desk — and housekeeping to their horror — discovered hundreds of homeless people were now living in the hotel "many of whom were severely addicted to drugs" or just plain nuts.

In the Whitcomb, staff members interviewed by KQED, "described how many homeless people placed in the hotels were utterly unequipped for the isolation the program foisted upon them. 'You had people you took off the street, literally, and you put them all in a [three]-star hotel,' one employee said, 'you’d see the room and it was like demolished'."

And that wasn’t the only new experience for hotel staff.

Between April 2020 and April 2022 18 people fatally overdosed on drugs, which was a testament to the hotel staff’s alacrity, since they used Narcan at least 1,000 times to bring the overdosed back to life.

So how is life in The Whitcomb today for the unfortunates rescued from the street?

Well, they’re back on the street because The Whitcomb never recovered from the program.

Even after "The Whitcomb received around $20 million (one- third of the building’s assessed value) for water damage, “unspecified damage to rooms," and fumigation, among other expenses" the hotel couldn’t make a go of it.

The final verdict, "Today, The Whitcomb stands empty; it was shuttered and put up for sale at a steep discount by its owners last month. The news is unsurprising. Recent passersby less often marveled at the hotel’s facade than at the crowds of hooded drug dealers and slouched addicts that congregated, day and night, around its entrance. The dealers commuted to The Whitcomb from around the Bay. The addicts lived in the hotel."

But none of this is the least bit daunting to Gov. Compassion.

He was off touting a referendum that would spend another $6.4 billion on homelessness!

Now you may say The Whitcomb’s sad tale is just an anecdote and you want comprehensive data.

Well, what did we say about judging by results?

There is no data.

KTVU found, "California spent $24 billion to tackle homelessness over a five-year period but didn’t consistently track the outcomes or effectiveness of its programs, according to state audit released Tuesday.

"An estimated 171,000 people are homeless in California, which amounts to roughly 30 percent of all of the homeless people in the U.S. Despite the roughly $24 billion spent on homeless and housing programs during the 2018-2023 fiscal years, the problem didn’t improve in many cities."

Although the bureaucrats paid to "solve" the homeless problem did quite well as did think tanks paid to think about the problem and developers paid to build California’s way out of the problem.

The public, whose tax dollars are spent to solve the problem, are in the dark as to what’s happening and we don’t think that’s an accident.

"Among other things, the report found that the California Interagency Council on Homelessness, which is responsible for coordinating agencies and allocating resources for homelessness programs, stopped tracking spending on programs and their outcomes in 2021 despite the continuous funding from the state.

"It also failed to develop a collect and evaluate outcome data of these programs due to the lack of a consistent method.

"The audit said the Council 'has not established a consistent method for gathering information on homelessness programs' costs and outcomes, leaving the state without information that would allow decision-makers to make data- driven decisions'."

That inconvenient data might get in the way of the spender’s compassion, after all.

The audit told the truth the woolly-headed, bleeding hearts wish to conceal.

"Without reliable and recent data on its spending, 'the state will continue to lack complete and timely information about the ongoing costs and associated outcomes of its homelessness programs,' the audit contends.

"California funds more than 30 programs to tackle homelessness. The audit assesses five initiatives and finds only two of them — the efforts to turn hotel and motel rooms into housing and housing-related support program — are 'likely cost- effective.'

"The remaining programs, which received collectively $9.4 billion since 2020, did not have enough data to be fully assessed, the report says."

What this means is we were right all along.

California politicians will continue being compassionate with your money, secure in the knowledge that they will never be held to account for their serial failures.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.