Biden's Crack-Pipe Plan Is Cynicism Unfiltered

There is now no separation between the Biden (Brandon, if you prefer) administration’s cynical view of minorities and that of haters.

A $30 million grant program from the administration is designed to recruit non-profit agencies in an effort to speed-up the collapse of U.S. culture particularly in urban areas.

The goal this time is to make drug use safer for addicts.

Not prevent drug use. Or cure drug addiction. Oh no, that’s too judgmental.

Instead, Biden and his U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) team want to encourage drug use.

This particular $30 million travesty will produce "smoking kits/supplies.

"A spokesman for [Health and Human Services] told The Washington Free Beacon that these kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and 'any illicit substance."

A government program to keep minority communities at the mercy of drug use and drug users? Your local imperial wizard would be eager to pass the hat at his hate-mongering organization to get the program up and running even sooner.

Both hateful leftists in the Biden administration and other places seem predisposed to view members of minority protected classes as groups unable to function in society.

The casual contempt leftists have for their strongest voting bloc — other than depressed suburban white wine women — is breathtaking. Try and imagine the response to this proposal if it had been announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for example.

The only way this effort could be an even bigger insult would be to put Hunter Biden in charge of testing, selection, and distribution of the crack pipes and drug kits.

The Free Beacon really got down into the weeds doing research and found "Other equipment that qualifies for funding include syringes, vaccinations, disease screenings, condoms, and fentanyl strips. … Similar distribution efforts provide mouthpieces to prevent glass cuts, rubber bands to prevent burns, and filters to minimize the risk of disease."

"Just Say No" meets "Yes, Yes, a Thousand Times Yes!"

Why do national Democratic Black leaders allow their constituents to be abused and insulted like this? Are they blind?

Or, have they adopted the same cynical, negative, plantation mentality that appears to inspire this White House? Do they not have any pride?

Leo Terrell isn’t a Democrat, but he is a Black leader. He recently told "Fox & Friends," "I want to be very clear. They are using the term racial equity. Racial equity is a code for affirmative action, low expectations. You’re basically having a government involved in distributing equipment, pipes to help encourage drug use in minority communities. How does that achieve racial equality?"

It’s only "equity" if your definition of the term includes the word "degradation."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.