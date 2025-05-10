After Judicial Twostep, Trump's Ban on Military Trans Stands

Back in March we asked our readers if it would bother them to learn that approximately 25,690 mentally-ill people with a proven history of mass violence — or attempted mass violence — have access to heavy weapons at locations scattered all around the United States, and collect a paycheck from taxpayers?

We assumed the answer would be "Yes," otherwise you wouldn’t be among our readers.

The solution to this potential problem was an executive order from President Trump banning transgender military service members.

Trump’s reasons were unimpeachable for anyone not infected with metastatic leftism.

Trump clearly declared/ordered that anyone claiming to be a "hemale "conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.

"A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member."

This is where the judicial two-step comes into the picture. Step one: A left wing group files a lawsuit to stop this return to sanity and claiming, "This is a complete purge of all transgender individuals from military service."

An appalled NPR quotes the puffed-up judge in question declaring the policy, "a blanket prohibition on transgender service."

Our answer is, "Well?! Duh!"

Then the second step of the two-step arrives after an unnecessary delay.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which already approved of a similar ban during Trump 1.0, rules "in favor of the Trump administration, allowing it to proceed with its anti-trans ban, at least for now. The order is a strong indicator that the administration is ultimately likely to prevail."

Of course, it’s likely to prevail.

The lawsuit is lawfare and designed, as we’ve written before, to run out the clock until the midterm elections when the left-wing hopes to recapture the U.S. House and Senate and completely thwart the will of 77,303,568 voters who cast their ballots in 2024.

It’s way past time for the high court to put a stop to this perversion of the juridical process, if it has any intention of maintaining it’s credibility.

We would now like to repeat what we wrote in March:

"Discharging transgendered service members is an excellent start, but now U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth must make positively sure they are followed out the door by everyone in the chain of command who advocated for transgender approval and acceptance in the military and forced this insane policy on the sane and normal in the ranks.

Because "the enablers are probably more dangerous in the long run than the enabled."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.