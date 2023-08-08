U.S. Women's Soccer Does All They Can to Lose Fans Love

We’ve tried to think of a time in the past when we’ve actively rooted for a United States team to be defeated in international competition and couldn’t come up with an instance.

That ended this month.

We’re overjoyed the U.S. Women’s soccer team is out of the Women's World Cup after only two matches.

No more listening to Megan Rapinoe, with her crude jailhouse tattoos, and other accoutrements, lecture us on what a lousy country America is.

She and the rest of her anti-American, Junior Marxists are out.

And — they’re out in a particularly embarrassing manner.

The team didn’t score a single goal in the two matches it played in this year’s Women's World Cup.

The BBC has a particularly brutal summary of their effort, "The USA entered this Women's World Cup with the aim of becoming the first team to win it three times in succession.

"Instead, they failed to win even three matches at the tournament for the first time - a lacklustre performance culminating in an extraordinary and historic exit at the hands of Sweden on penalty kicks."

Ryan Tolmich, a soccer correspondent, observed, "A total disaster, to say the least. I think most people here would have been totally stunned if they had actually won it, but going out so early is a historically bad result."

Just think, no more lectures from smug, arrogant female leftists who look down on those of us who love our country.

No more photos of Rapinoe and her crew kneeling during the national anthem.

Now instead of the bulk of the citizenry being sad due to the disrespect shown the nation that makes it possible for the team to play internationally, the defeated players are the ones who are all choked up.

This is the first time in history the women’s team has finished lower than third place. And gloat if you will, "The 38-year- old Megan Rapinoe's final act of her World Cup career - which has included her winning it twice - was to blast her penalty [kick] well over the bar."

Besides poor play, OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske thinks lack of motivation contributed to the Thud Heard ‘Round the World.

He blames socialism resulting from the U.S. governing body being browbeaten into surrendering to women’s team demand for equal pay even though the men’s game brings in millions of dollars more than the estrogen version. "USWNT and the USMNT must now split prize money.

"When the USMNT reached the knockout stage of the World Cup in November, it earned $13 million. Half of that — or $6.5 million — went to the U.S. Women’s team. For doing nothing.

"Because the men’s World Cup is far more popular globally than the women’s, the prizes are much larger. The USWNT won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

"Combined, those wins earned $6 million. So the team received more money thanks to the men reaching the Round of 16 than it did for winning back-to-back World Cup titles."

Share-the-Wealth appeared to Sap-the-Motivation.

Zaksheske concludes, "So the total prize pool for U.S. Soccer — which is split evenly between the USWNT and the USMNT — is $16.3 million. The men’s team earned 80% of that money.

"But it only receives 50% of it. That seems fair, huh? . . . From a financial perspective, the 2015 and 2019 women’s teams relied on winning the World Cup to make money. The players were hungry.

"No surprise, those teams played far better. But this year’s version already got paid. And, sure, the players wanted to win more money.

"But they didn’t need to. And their performance reflected that."

Lack of motivation or an excess of age, either way these harridans are out of our hair. The only news that could be better is if Megan Rapinoe and the rest of her anti-American crew decide to stay in Australia — permanently.

