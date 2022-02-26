Biden's Energy Policies Finance, Fuel Putin's War

The late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., once said, "Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country." Which is true. It’s also a gas station with an army. An army financed by energy prices.

High energy prices fuel Putin's ambitions. Low energy prices limit his adventurism.

The Biden (or Brandon) administration’s anti-fossil fuel energy policies ended energy independence in the United States.

The end of energy independence drove gas prices up here and contributed to the global increase in oil and gas prices; this made Joe Biden one of the financiers of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And it's what happens when your nation is run by the kool kids from middle school.

Fads and fancies determine national policy.

Historian and classicist Victor Davis Hanson explained how this works in an interview on Fox News. "If the United States is [energy independent] . . . then we don't beg people in the Middle East or Russia to help us. If the oil price [is] moderate, the economies in the West thrive, and Vladimir Putin doesn't have financial reserves that can subsidize as an invasion."

In other words, if Gen. Inflation wasn’t in charge of logistics for Russia, Putin’s invasion might have been prevented. And if it wasn’t prevented then an energy independent U.S. could have taken up the slack if Russian energy exports were subject to sanctions.

That option is closed now. America is an importer of oil and gas these days.

"Green Energy" policies here and in Europe gave Putin the green light for invasion.

Russia is keeping Germany warm, which also allows Putin to heat things up in Ukraine.

The German appetite for discomfort is in charge of the Ukraine response. This means there will be no sanctions on Russian natural gas exports because Germany isn’t interested in freezing this winter.

That’s why Team Biden's "tough" sanctions are limited to some financial discomfort — which China will do its best to ameliorate — and sanctions on Russian individuals.

The question now is how long can the Russian economy support this level of operational tempo in Ukraine?

How long can Putin resupply ammunition, aircraft, shells, missiles, tanks, transport and all the other logistical sinews of war? Logistics, stockpiles and industrial capacity will have more to do with halting the Russian incursion than anything Joe Biden can or will do.

There is a lesson here and Hanson is optimistic, "And I think in retrospect, we're going to grow up. We're going to look back at AOC's insane efforts and people in the Squad in the hard left to shut down voluntarily almost 3 million barrels a day of oil production. . . . [T]hat results in . . . real deaths — people die when you do that, and they have to realize that — it's crazy.”

We aren’t so sure. Marxists never judge policy by results.

Their only standard for evaluation is intentions. And as far as Global Warming fanatics and The Squad are concerned, their intentions were perfect.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.