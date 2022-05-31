'Woke' School Boards the Price When Vigilance Falls Asleep

For those on team reality, it comes as no surprise that grades at San Francisco’s formerly elite Lowell High School have taken a turn for the worse.

Adnamerica.com summed the situation up very well, "San Francisco’s elite Lowell High School is seeing a record number of failing grades in its fall 2021 class — the first admitted through a new lottery system over its merit-based admissions process. Of the 620 students in Lowell’s freshman class, 24.4 percent received at least D or F in their first semester, according to internal records obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle."

Lowell’s problem was it stressed performance over proportionality.

Prior to 2021 admittance was based on test scores and grades.

The result was a student body that under-represented whites — which was actually fine, because who cares what happens to them? — and over-represented students with an Asian background because they did the work necessary to be admitted.

What put Lowell in the crosshairs of the woke commissars was the under-representation of blacks and Hispanics. That's what the lottery solved, because everyone knows bingo and random selection are the best way to find the cream of the academic crop.

Now, to the unending joy of racial bean counters throughout the city, the demographics of Lowell much more closely match those of the rest of the city’s daycare for teenagers institutions.

As the article on Adnamerica.com explains, "According to district data, Lowell’s number of ninth-graders with a D or F is now closer to numbers at other high schools in the city."

The next step, which will follow as relentlessly as sunset follows sunrise, will be to dumb down the Lowell curriculum because high standards and requiring knowledge are "racist."

Then the transformation of Lowell from an elite school to an equity cesspool will be complete.

That will teach parents not to pay attention to school board elections.

Before a school can be dumbed down, first the school board must be dumbed down.

In Wake County, North Carolina preschool students are shown flashcards that tell children too young to devote a moment thinking about sex, that men can be mommies. When caught, educrats express shock and hope parents don’t realize the flashcards were evaluated, approved, and then paid for with tax dollars.

Still, it would be difficult to find a school board composed of bigger morons than that of San Francisco.

Last week the board proved our point. Adnamerica.com, citing Justthenews.com tells us going forward the school district will drop the word 'chief" from all job titles "out of respect for Native Americans."

With a straight face, spokesman Gentle Blythe (?) announced, "While there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that Native American members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it."

What the board is unable to see is that it isn’t "respecting" Indians. It's actually erasing Indians. They now won’t even be allowed to influence the language. Although that is in some dispute among experts.

"The word 'chief' as it is used in the English language traces its origins back to the Old French word "chef,' meaning 'head of group.' In modern English, however, it can be associated with ‘chieftains,’ the name of Native American tribal leaders."

And chieftain is also a title associated with the leaders of Scottish clans who were whiter than white, so there’s that.

Facts, however, are never allowed to get in the way of moral exhibitionism.

Educrats lead the way, don’t you know?

