Would Getting Tough on Shoplifting End NYC Career Choice?

If you could eliminate almost one-third of all shoplifting in New York City with one simple trick, would you do it?

If you’re in the left camp, the answer is probably not.

That’s because the practical solution involves putting people in jail, a place in which shoplifting opportunities are limited at best.

Dnyuz.com informs us of this surprising fact, "statistics also reveal a startling reality: A relative handful of shoplifters are responsible for an outsize percentage of retail crime.

"Nearly a third of all shoplifting arrests in New York City last year involved just 327 people, the police said. Collectively, they were arrested and rearrested more than 6,000 times."

And these career criminals appeared to have a territory, like salespersons, only in reverse.

"The victims are also concentrated: 18 department stores and seven chain pharmacy locations accounted for 20 percent of all complaints, the police said."

Even in soft-on-crime Gotham, these numbers provide a path to greatly cutting down on shoplifting and at the same time encouraging stores and shoppers who pay for their selections.

Our suggestion is simplicity itself.

Instead of looking at each shoplifting offense individually, why not consider the offenses collectively. We would call the policy "Three Swipes And You’re Out!"

Three arrests for shoplifting and you go to jail and stay in jail until your trial is complete.

That would be a marked change from the present revolving door crime policy favored by soft-on-crime, equally soft-in-the-head district attorneys.

We realize this might mean pulling a few assistant district attorneys off the pursuit of Donald Trump, but we think it would be worth it.

A related and pertinent question is: What is causing the dramatic increase in shoplifting?

At the end of 2022 the theft of items values less than $1,000.00 had increased 53% when compared to 2019.

Economists would say the thieves are responding to incentives.

New legislation ruled thefts below a value of $1,000 were only a misdemeanor instead of a felony. And the aforementioned district attorneys stopped demanding bail or even jail time.

It was a one-two incentive punch that landed on the merchant’s jaw.

Of course, shoplifting is going to increase if the threshold for a felony is raised and the district attorney doesn’t prosecute misdemeanors!

Simultaneously, New York’s finest were responding to disincentives.

If shoplifting is only a misdemeanor and the prep will be out of jail before you complete the paperwork, what’s the point?

Besides if you’re a white cop arresting a minority and the arrest breaks bad, you know the city will always take the side of the perpetrator.

And if you’re a minority cop, your chances are only slightly better.

That’s why arrests for shoplifting have dropped by almost half since 2017.

Putting those 327 shoplifters in jail and keeping them there would have a dramatic impact on crime in the city that never sleeps and would send a message that New York is finally getting serious about crime.

Unfortunately, you can’t send a message if no one is willing to broadcast it. And Gotham's current rulers appear to have no interest in bucking the crime and disorder voting block.

