Fight Back Against Climate Doomsayers While We Still Can

We thought we would close out the old year and begin the new with some good news.

For the 39th consecutive year the world has cheated death by global–warming-climate-again.

This good news won’t stop governments that were utterly defeated by a virus from claiming they have the ability to vanquish the weather.

That’s the bad news.

The New York Post has thoughtfully compiled a list of faulty weather whiffs dating back to 1972 in a collection titled, "The Comic Cries of Climate Apocalypse — 50 Years of Spurious Scaremongering."

It makes for quite amazing reading.

Among the Climate Cabal the Boy Who Cried Wolf isn’t socially ostracized, he’s in charge of distributing research grant millions to "scientists" who are even more rabid about the weather than he is.

Let’s start with that reliable source of misinformation and bought-and-paid-for propaganda the U.N.

The very first U.N. environment summit in Stockholm, Sweden predicted the world was going to end in 1982. The "Limits to Growth" report issued from that summit said that natural resources would run out in a few decades and that humanity would be overwhelmed by pollution.

In 1982 the world was still around but that didn’t stop the U.N. from going to the well again. "In 1982, the U.N. was predicting planetary 'devastation as complete, as irreversible as any nuclear holocaust'; by the year 2000."

Then in 2009, noted electricity consumer Al Gore warned, "The North Pole will be ice-free in the summer of 2013 because of manmade global warming."

Both Santa and the North Pole are still a winter wonderland as this is typed, so in 2019 Britain’s Prince Charles claimed the world had only 18 months to put an end to "climate change." (Maybe lack of judgement is why he’s still waiting for his mother to surrender the crown.)

And most recently, at yet another U.N. snooze-fest, noted empty-suit John Kerry screeched we have only nine years to defeat global warming.

Our question is, would you give your life savings to investment advisers with this record of failure? Certainly not, but you aren’t part of the Weather Industrial Complex.

Too many NGO employees, government bureaucrats and university "scientists" are part of the scam, so the money keeps coming.

There's a lesson here for readers. The only difference between the COVID/Delta/Omicorn Crisis and the Climate Crisis is that the virus and its mutations actually showed up.

While we were still evaluating the data, "Branch Covidians" used the virus as a lever to take away many rights US citizens had taken for granted.

It took too long for Americans to fight back against the Faucists and the Flustapo.

We can’t make that mistake again with Global Warming.

Don’t give an inch to the alarmists and weather worshipers, and don’t vote for politicians who fund them. Make these your New Year’s Resolutions.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.