Drag Queen Recruiter a Real Drag in Congress

Back in May we alerted readers to a development in the U.S. Navy that was another milestone in the deliberate subversion of our armed forces.

The Navy appointed a drag queen as part of the "Navy Digital Ambassadors" program, according to the New York Post.

The goal of the drive is "to attract the most talented and diverse workforce."

The question becomes talented at what?

We weren’t the only ones surprised by this development.

Seaman Drag made his debut in 2017 on the USS Ronald Reagan, of all ships!

He explained, "I started performing in drag in 2013. Drag had no influence with me joining. It was the Navy I feared that would’ve influenced me to stop doing drag."

No, not this Navy. It embraces perversion in all its many forms. Diversity, don’t you know.

In our May 5 column of this year, our conclusion (and question!) was . . .

How long do we allow this vandalizing of our military to continue?

Now we know the answer — about four months.

This digital deviance declaration was part of the Navy’s panicked response to collapsing recruiting numbers.

The sea service will miss its 2023 numbers by nearly 7,000 recruits.

A military that wasn’t run by left-adherent-ideologs would look at the shortfall and do what any private sector company would do: Go back to your base and try to boost numbers there first.

That approach is a non-starter for the Biden navy.

Red state patriots and generational military families are the type of soldier and sailor the navy wants to avoid.

They are too white, too conservative and too America First.

Toning down the perverts to attract the patriots is not a strategy designed to get one promoted in this navy. The navy did the bare minimum damage control

The Federalist found, "The U.S. Navy confirmed on Tuesday it has discontinued an online recruiting initiative featuring an enlisted drag queen that was aimed at bringing new sailors into the service. An undersecretary of the Navy wrote to stalwart patriot Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.,

"'The Navy learned lessons from the pilot program that will inform our digital engagement and outreach going forward.

"Our digital outreach efforts will maintain the important distinction between Sailors’ official activities and their personal lives'."

Too bad this "important distinction" is only confined to digital outreach.

We, and most of the nation, would prefer if the armed forces told all its members that their personal lives are secondary when compared to their official activities.

Tuberville also demanded in a letter to Admiral Michael M. Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, "to know the identities of the officers tasked with funding and promoting drag queen shows aboard naval vessels."

Naming and shaming is a particularly good idea when naval administration is morally rotten to the core.

No word when or if the names will be provided. Don’t hold your breath.

We will, however, accept this small victory. And we will enthusiastically give our thanks to Sen. Tuberville for putting pressure on the Pentagon.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.