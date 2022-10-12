Writer May Be Jumping from Imaginary Frying Pan Into Real Fire

An etho-narcissist who works for the Washington Post has announced her intention to leave the United States and move to Ghana.

All we can say is don’t let the turnstile at immigration hit you in the behind.

DeNeen L. Brown is evidently a WoePost journo on the racial animus beat and anything negative regarding race — real or imagined — that happens in the United States involves her personnaly. Often with physical manifestations.

The situation has become so dire that she is looking at real estate in Ghana.

In describing the U.S., Brown says, "Democracy appeared to be imploding," "increasingly dangerous for Black people," "racism is . . .a constant threat," "entrenched oppression," "a perpetual field of violence" and "racism persist[s]."

What’s more, she’s amazingly selective in making her case and equally non-self-aware.

"Despite the racism I faced, I excelled in the White schools. I was a track star, a volleyball player, a debate team member and my high school’s first Black head cheerleader."

It’s a strange variety of racism that puts an oppressed person on the debate team and elects the same person as a cheerleader representing the school before the entire town.

DeNeen also claims America is still ruled by "systemic racism and injustice," which only serves to convince us that "systemic racism" must be a federal government program, because it’s run so incompetently that a Black man was elected president and then four years later re–elected.

Then there is busing.

"In first grade in 1971, I became part of a nationwide experiment of transporting Black children into White schools to fulfill the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Brown v. Board of Education. I was one of thousands of Black students who would have to climb on yellow school buses in our Black neighborhoods in the early-morning hours and ride for as long as an hour, passing our own beloved neighborhood school."

Somehow, she must have missed all those white mothers in Boston who rioted over "forced busing" and if I recall correctly the NCAA couldn’t wait to get Black children out of the "beloved neighborhood school" and into schools in the white part of town.

All this will be solved in Ghana. She’s applied for a visa after "a crowd in Ghana shouted, 'Welcome home,' something inside me moved. They say when you hear the truth, you know it. To me that was truth."

Ghana, this land of racial homecoming is ranked 43 on the Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International. With 100 as a perfect score, this means Ghana is below the mid-point on the corruption index.

Ghana is also a hotbed of female genital mutilation. So much so that it has finally been banned in the nation’s constitution.

But don’t take our word for it.

But the best advice on moving to Africa, if one is Black, ironically come from another Black WoePost reporter and editor, Keith B. Richburg and was published in 2009.

He went to Africa, too and his advice is the direct opposite of the dewy-eyed ethic dreaming of DeNeen. It is advice DeNeen would be wise to take.

Richburg wrote, according to one review, "'Am I truly an African-American?' The answer, Richburg finds, after much soul-searching, is that no, he is not an African, but an American first and foremost.

"To those who romanticize Mother Africa as a black Valhalla, where blacks can walk with dignity and pride, he regrets that this is not the reality. He has been there and witnessed the killings, the repression, the false promises, and the horror. 'Thank God my nameless ancestor, brought across the ocean in chains and leg irons, made it out alive,' he concludes. 'Thank God I am an American.'"

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.