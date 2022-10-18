Parents Shouldn't Be Forced Into Being School Monitors

A Virginia politician who represents the district where one of your authors formerly lived, has filed a bill to make sure any children who have been groomed into thinking they have been "assigned" the wrong sex will stay that way.

Democrat Elizabeth Guzman, whose finances have been bankrupt in the past, has now proved her moral foundation is bankrupt, too.

Fox News reports she "will introduce a bill that will expand the state's definition of child abuse and neglect to include parents and guardian who do not affirm their LGBT children."

If parents have the audacity to try and reverse the gender perverse programming embraced by government (read public) schools and elite culture and return their children to normalcy, Guzman intends to use the state to force parents to surrender their children to gender deviants and demonic doctors.

After spending so much time and effort brainwashing vulnerable children into becoming gender-confused and ginning up peer pressure from the previously brainwashed, the recruiters weren’t about to let their victims flee without a fight.

"The day that Governor Youngkin wanted to implement this policy, I immediately texted the policy lead of that committee and said, this is how we're going to push back," Guzman crowed.

"It could be a felony, it could be a misdemeanor, but we know that CPS charge could harm your employment, could harm their education, because nowadays many people do a CPS database search before offering employment."

In other words: your children or your life and livelihood.

And what was this policy on the part of the governor that required this "push back"?

Youngkin issued a "model policy" for gender-confused students that required them to use the bathroom that corresponds to the plumbing with which they were born.

The policy also extends to athletics, which may prove to be a setback for mediocre male athletes who thought making a career change to women’s sports might improve their chances for a scholarship.

These common sense changes were in response to insane edicts from the previous leftist administration that "disregarded the rights of parents and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students."

In other words, it’s high time the deranged tail quit wagging the beleaguered dog.

Youngkin was more diplomatic, "This is about restoring power to parents. And let's just be clear, children do not belong to the state. They belong to families.

"And when a child is wrestling with this kind of decision, a parent should absolutely be the primary counselor adviser and help her in wrestling with this decision."

And the best help parents can provide is bringing the child back to the world of binary sex and acceptance of the sex that God gave you.

We, of course, completely support Gov. Youngkin’s new policy and assume the legislature won’t allow Guzman to condemn children to a life of confusion and despair.

However, that fact that Youngkin was forced to act only reinforces our previous advice:

Get your children out of public (government) schools.

Parents shouldn’t be forced to continually monitor school systems to protect their children from the latest gender mania.

