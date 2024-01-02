Voting Right Doesn't Always Mean You're Voting Conservative

Why do red state primary voters in the Buckeye State insist on electing a Republican to the governor’s office instead of a conservative?

Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, is one of those political weathervanes that Tucker Carlson, while he still had his show on Fox, described as a "moist-hands Republican."

He’s stronger than dirt when it comes to backing the Chamber of Commerce and Big Business, but when it comes to the culture war against the anti–family left, Gov. DeWine waves the white flag.

As we wrote in this column (complete details here) Parents who don’t want their female athlete daughters dressing with or competing against boys pretending to be girls are up against woke and cowardly school boards, the NCAA, the leftist culture, corporate giants and the Biden administration.

These parents might have thought voting for Republicans, like Dewine, who claimed to be conservative would help them protect their girls. In Ohio, they thought wrong.

DeWine surrendered to the left without a fight and vetoed that bill.

Now DeWine is at it again.

The Ohio Capital Journal, "Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation that would have prohibited transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care.

"His veto shoots down the controversial bill, which would also stop middle and high school trans students from participating in athletics with cisgender peers."

And in typically gutless fashion, DeWine waited until the just before New Year’s weekend to issue the veto, hoping news coverage would be focused on other topics. Like New Years.

When analyzing this betrayal of his voters by Gov. DeWine, we must first correct the false and deceptive language the regime media uses to describe this collection of medical experimentation on human subjects.

It is not "gender–affirming care." It is gender–rejecting care. Gender–affirming care would be mental health intervention to help these deeply disturbed children accept that girls are born girls and boys are born boys and there are no science do–overs.

These medical procedures are either surgical genital mutilation or chemical genital mutilation performed on immature human subjects manipulated into the experiment by weak or disturbed parents and a diabolical medical establishment.

In an interview DeWine said, "Well, this is something that I’m really thinking a lot about . . . I went to children’s hospital here in Columbus; I went to the children’s hospital in Akron and children’s hospital in Cincinnati — just to see how they do it, what kind of care they give to these young people.

"But I’ve also talked to opponents who don’t think that kind of care is appropriate. . . I’ve also talked to families who have told me that care is just vitally important and save their child’s life."

That is just so much behind covering by a fundamentally weak, culture ridden politician.

The decision should have been made after DeWine answered a series of fundamental and simple questions.

Does God make mistakes? Are girls who are female down to their very chromosomes, somehow issued the wrong brain before birth? Is it a good policy for government to support chemical and surgical experimentation on children in a manner unprecedented in human history? Am I making a mistake when my decision will earn the unqualified support of Planned Parenthood?

The answers should have been "No!" twice and "Yes!" once.

If DeWine truly cared about these individuals he would support intensive mental health intervention to aid these misguided children.

The Alliance Defending Freedom called DeWine’s veto a “betrayal” and the group is correct.

Outkick.com host Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimming champion who has had personal experience with hemales in female locker rooms was also direct, "Gov. DeWine has proven himself to be a spineless coward who is unwilling to do the obvious right and moral thing," Gaines said in a statement.

"This veto doesn’t represent the majority of Ohioans or the majority of Americans. I’m confident and hopeful the Ohio legislature will override his veto.

"A compromise between right and wrong will always be wrong."

And that’s where the hope lies.

It only takes 60% of the legislature to override this contemptable veto and we hope the legislature has a strong sense of right that its weathervane governor lacks.

Here’s our suggestion for Republican primary voters.

Do your homework.

Research your candidates.

DeWine in his first term was a squish who didn’t deserve conservative support.

In the 2022 GOP primary he had three opponents and couldn’t get majority support, but still won with a plurality. (We can talk about the scandal of no runoffs some other time.)

Republican primary voters need to wise up and stop voting for Republicans instead of conservatives.

