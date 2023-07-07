Global Warming Fanatics Have Chilly Death Wish

Global warming hysteria-peddlers have a new bright idea that supposed to prevent their imaginary climate collapse.

This time they are urging world leaders to support just a dash of Nuclear Winter. (See The New York Times of April 3, 2016!)

For those of you who don’t recall the song "We’re-All-Gonna-Die" scare of the 1980s (it was made famous by the group Bad Religion) or may have missed watching "The Strain," a Nuclear Winter is defined as what happens to the climate following a nuclear war.

Once the bombs go off and the mushroom clouds reach the sky, the consequences of the nuclear winter which would likely would be catastrophic indeed.

Ice and snow "feedbacks" would prolong the effects of a nuclear winter!

The good news, if there is any, would be we won’t be forced to eat bugs in the future.

Assuming any cows survive.

The bad news would be because there aren’t that many of us left around.

Now some so-called "climate scientists" are supporting the same effect, without the radiation and depletion of our nuclear stockpile, in an effort to lower temperatures before the next doomsday deadline expires with the world still functioning.

It’s just the reverse of the greenhouse effect. Call it the mortuary effect.

The support for this idea makes us wonder when these supposed scientists are going to start factoring hubris into their ramshackle climate models.

Bill "Mosquito" Gates is a big proponent of the plan. And after the success of Gates’ last scientific dabbling, the COVID-19 Vax, you know we are both eager to learn more.

Vox News explains that Gates has been funding research on "A technique called SRM (Solar Radiation Management) is used to block the reflection of the sun's rays before they reach the earth's atmosphere.

"And to do that, scientists want to develop a form of SRM known as Stratospheric Aerosol Injection.

"As stated in a document by the ETC Group, an association that monitors the impact of new technologies on biodiversity, 'it plans to spray a solution of water, gypsum and sulfur particles into the atmosphere through a balloon flying at high altitude.' This substance should generate clouds that will block sunlight in the upper atmosphere.

"But the most controversial part of solar geoengineering lies in the fact that the possible side effects of such an action on the environment are not yet known."

Like we said, a Nuclear Winter without the radiation burns and nausea.

There was just something about this particular bright idea that made us uneasy, besides the fact that Bill "Clot Shot" Gates was a booster. (No pun intended.)

And then it came to us: the eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815.

That threw enough smoke, debris and tiny particles in the air to produce a Volcanic Winter.

The Washington Post supplies details, "The newly-formed, sunlight-absorbing cloud spread far and wide around the globe, preventing the sun’s rays from warming the surface of the Earth.

"The average temperature of the globe dropped a mere 3 degrees, but that small change proved dramatic for not only Earth’s climate but for life in the Northern Hemisphere.

"Some of the worst effects, including summer-time frost, impacted the eastern U.S. as far south as Virginia.

"In Europe and Great Britain the volcano’s effects included not only the coolest summer on record, but day after day of cloud-covered skies and above normal rainfall, which caused widespread crop failures, outbreaks of disease and famine.

"Thus the year was marked in the climate annals as the Year Without a Summer."

Does "newly-formed, sunlight-absorbing cloud" sound familiar?

And what are these heedless climate tinkerers’ thoughts on "widespread crop failures, outbreaks of disease and famine"?

Fresh off killing and injuring thousands with a "safe and effective" vaccine, our science overlords now want to take on the weather.

They want us to trade clear skies and seasonal weather for permanently grey skies and dingy weather.

And to do it, they will be using the same type of computer models that have consistently predicted doom for the planet at five-year intervals.

This step will be irreversible.

It will be the OceanGate of the skies. It must not happen. Now or ever.

