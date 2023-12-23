Coal? Perhaps an Epstein–Sized Rock in Some Christmas Stockings

The New York Post has some ominous news for previous buds, friends, associates and "I just happened to be standing there when the photo was taken" people around pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska on Monday ordered the release of the long-sealed documents in a since-settled defamation lawsuit that Epstein accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, back in 2015.

"More than 170 people with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, including ex-employees and victims, are in store for an uncomfortable start to the New Year — with their names set to be dredged up in a trove of court documents to be unsealed in the coming weeks."

Maxwell was found guilty of guilty of sex-trafficking a minor on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein, as well as four other charges.

Uncomfortable? That’s putting it mildly.

On the other hand, please don’t jump to the conclusion that the release of these names will blow the Epstein scandal wide open. Because it won’t.

There are 170 names, yes, but that doesn’t mean we’ll learn the identity of 170 perpetrators. Some of these names are purported victims of Epstein’s perversions. Others are ex-employees, who may not have clean hands, but weren’t active participants in the sex schemes.

That leaves us with an unknown number of names that describe "public figure[s] . . . including one whose name was referenced in Epstein’s infamous little black book."

These names are a product of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s 2015 lawsuit against Epstein’s procurer Ghislaine Maxwell and it’s taken the names almost nine years to surface. And even that isn’t a done deal.

"Under the ruling, dozens of individuals — who have previously been referred to as 'Jane Does' or 'John Does' in various court filings linked to the suit — will likely be identified publicly when the materials tied to them are 'unsealed in full.'"

"Unsealed in full" is the key phrase here because the judge has given those named 14 days to appeal the order. This means court proceedings could continue to conceal these names for the foreseeable future.

While victims whose names have not been previously made public will continue to remain anonymous.

Some names we do know were associated with Epstein include former President Bill Clinton and billionaire busybody and Climate Pharisee Bill Gates.

What’s missing from this very limited release are the tapes and documents the FBI seized when agents raided Epstein’s apartment.

This revelation of elite male society and its practices has been filed somewhere in the FBI right next to the Ukraine audit and the list of equipment lost in the Afghanistan skedaddle.

It’s wise to be completely suspicious of the FBI’s motive in allegedly concealing this information. Epstein is dead and there is no trial for him. And there are no FBI methods to protect since the information came as a result of a search warrant.

Our opinion is that we think the FBI is holding on to those names for the oldest reason in the book: Leverage.

Dating back to J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI has a tradition of using the threat of releasing salacious information to keep congressmen, senators and political figures in line.

We think this malign tradition continues and is the reason the Epstein names held by the FBI will continue to remain secret as long as the names are useful for FBI purposes.

