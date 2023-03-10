Two-tier Justice Has Undermined Our Nation Long Enough

Where are those FBI informants when you really need them?

Here we have pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches being fire-bombed and vandalized in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision (in Dobbs. v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) overturning the malignant Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) abortion precedent, and the FBI can’t seem to find any of the perpetrators.

Have the G–men decided to specialize in entrapment crimes and leave spontaneous, entrepreneurial crime to someone else?

Republican members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee were eager to find out when U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland showed up to testify.

Little did they know he was there to do his "Mr. Bean" impersonation.

Garland told the committee that the fire-bombers and abortion fanatics are just too smart for the FBI.

The feds could capture the QAnon Shaman, but the long arm of the law is too short for antifa.

These home-grown terrorists have the audacity to do their crime "in the dark."

Garland complained, "These people who are doing this are clever, are doing this in secret, and I am convinced the FBI is trying to find them with urgency."

Of course, he means government employee "urgency."

In a display of sanctimonious insincerity Garland offered an olive branch, "If you have any information specifically as to who those people are, we would be glad to have that."

"That’s your job," was the curt response by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

The FBI has had much more success rounding up anti-abortion Christians for persecution . . . er . . . prosecution.

The Washington Times summarized Garland’s testimomy that said the believers made the FBI’s job so much easier, "protesters at abortion clinics are violating laws 'during the daylight' in view of cameras, and it’s easy to identify them."

Not only that, Christians are pushovers when the feds try to frame them.

Take the case of Mark Houck in Philadelphia.

He was praying outside an abortion mill in the City of Brotherly Love.

One of the assistants, escorting women into the abortion provider, took offense and began berating not Houck, but his 12-year-old son.

Houck did what any real father would do. He pushed the bully away from his son.

The local Soros backed prosecutor declined to indict Houck, so Garland’s Justice . . . er . . . Injustice Department decided to make a federal case of it.

Charges were brought last year and Houck offered to surrender to authorities.

That wouldn’t do because a quick surrender lacked the intimidation factor.

"Instead, the FBI made a high-profile morning raid, swarming his home with agents armed with long guns and ballistic shields.

"Mr. Houck’s wife and seven children also were at home at the time, and his wife said agents pointed their weapons at her."

That was much more to the FBI’s liking and it sent a clear message to any other Bible-thumper who was even thinking about praying near an abortion mill.

Houck was found not-guilty by the jury, but that doesn’t mean Garland and his goons lost.

For Houck the public arrest, time in jail, uncertainty of the trial and the legal expenses meant the process served just fine as the punishment.

Merrick Garland isn’t searching for much less finding pro-life bombers.

They simply aren’t a priority for him or the partisan political police he heads up.

We have a two-tier justice system in this nation, one that is undermining the foundation of America.

The sooner our comb-over conservatives in Congress realize this and take forceful steps to punish those who have perverted the system, the sooner we can start reclaiming our country.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.