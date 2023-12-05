Covid Was a Top to Bottom Fraud

We have cheery news from Reason magazine.

During the COVID-19 panic our comb-over conservatives in Congress reportedly eagerly joined left-adherents in throwing $4.6 trillion in emergency looting — excuse us — spending to fight a virus.

That’s just a bit less than the U.S. spent during the entirety of World War II.

And the Government Accounting Office (GAO) found that the money would have been better spent if Congress had just given everyone in the country $14,000, because at least some of the money would have gone to honest people.

"Because not all fraud will be identified, investigated, and adjudicated through judicial or other systems, the full extent of fraud associated with the COVID-19 relief funds will never be known with certainty."

Fraud at the bottom reportedly included "A couple claiming to run a farm that employed dozens of people used fake employee records to get more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief payments when they actually employed no one on a farm that did not exist."

And even the middlemen got in on the smash and grab bonanza, "A state employee whose job was to stop unemployment benefits fraud helped other fraudsters navigate around fraud prevention systems so they could steal more than $1 million, including federal tax dollars made available to states during the pandemic."

Reason found a former U.S. Attorney who described the spree as "the biggest fraud in a generation."

And so far, even the most blatant alleged fraudsters have yet to suffer any penalty. But that may end very soon as Pfizer is being taken to court.

Not by the U.S., which gave the vax companies max immunity, but by another state attorney general doing the job the feds refuse to do.

This time Outkick relates Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton will be suing Pfizer for allegedly "misrepresenting COVID–19 vaccine efficacy."

Paxton’s news release is damning:

"The pharmaceutical company’s widespread representation that its vaccine possessed 95% efficacy against infection as highly misleading.

"That metric represented a calculation of the so-called 'relative risk reduction' for vaccinated individuals in Pfizer’s initial, two-month clinical trial results. FDA publications indicate 'relative risk reduction' is a misleading statistic that 'unduly influence[s]' consumer choice.

"Pfizer was also put on notice at that time that vaccine protection could not accurately be predicted beyond two months.

"Nevertheless, Pfizer fostered a misleading impression that vaccine protection was durable and withheld from the public information that undermined its claims about the duration of protection."

And then when Pfizer allegedly knew the clot shot didn’t protect against getting COVID-19 or transmitting COVID-19, it doubled down on preventing the public from learning the facts.

"When the failure of its product became apparent, Pfizer then pivoted to silencing truth-tellers.

"How did Pfizer respond when it became apparent that its vaccine was failing and the viability of its cash cow was threatened?

"By intimidating those spreading the truth, and by conspiring to censor its critics.

"Pfizer labeled as 'criminals' those who spread facts about the vaccine. It accused them of spreading misinformation.'

"And it coerced social media platforms to silence prominent truth-tellers."

Paxton doesn’t, as yet, attach a dollar figure to the alleged fraud and misrepresentation, but we hope it’s in the billions.

The COVID-19 panic was a fraud from top to bottom.

Crooks, corporations, and politicians all purportedly fed at the trough at our expense.

At the federal level there has been almost no accountability up to now and prospects are dim for the future.

That’s why this state lawsuit is so important.

If a state can sue tobacco companies for the harm cigarettes did — a legal product that everyone knew caused cancer — they can certainly sue Big Pharma for experimental products Big Pharma allegedly knew were useless and often harmful.

And then worked to conceal that damning knowledge from the public.

