How Long Before Calif. Debit-Card Gas 'Rebates' Run on Empty?

California has the highest gasoline prices in the nation.

The cause is state and local taxes added on the base price of the Biden (or Brandon, if you prefer) administration’s fuel.

There is a simple solution to the problem of the highest gas prices in the United States, or if not a solution a way to ease the pain:

Repeal or reduce the tax burden on a gallon of gas.

Unfortunately, California is run by leftists, so the idea of cutting taxes is a non-starter.

First, it makes the politicians look Republican-adjacent and even worse, the public is likely to forget — after their initial excitement — who should get the credit for the reduction.

Even worse, when the rapacious state government starts eyeing gas taxes again, it would mean the politicians would have to raise taxes to restore the money flow they cut during the inflation crisis.

And raising taxes or reinstituting taxes would mean criticism and potential lost votes, so tax cuts are out.

Getting credit, whether due or not, is something Gov. Gavin Newsom (aka Gov. Hairdo) specializes in, so he’s come up with a remarkably cumbersome and wasteful method of giving Californians some relief at the pumps.

Wait, that’s not accurate at all.

California drivers will get relief regardless of whether or not the vehicle they drive has ever darkened the apron of a gas station.

Nexstar Media Wire has details, "Governor Gavin Newsom announced the details of his gas rebate proposal Wednesday, which includes $400 direct payments for car owners who have vehicles registered in California.

"The Governor made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, estimating the program would cost $11 billion total, $9 billion of it would be used for the rebates.

"The program would provide the funds through debit cards, and each individual would be eligible to receive up to two payments. For families with more than one vehicle, payments would be capped at two vehicles.

"The proposal does not have an income requirement and eligibility for the proposal would be based on vehicle registration, not tax records."

This means Californians are getting a handout instead of a tax cut.

It also means Californians will be getting a $400 debit card for their vehicle even if it runs on electricity. And the cards will also go to drivers regardless of their citizenship status.

Illegals get as much as Americans, as long as their car is registered.

Something tells us the debit card will probably feature a large photo of Newsom — similar to the heroic photos depicting dictators on Latin American paper money — that recipients will see each time the card is used.

Just to remind them who to thank for getting back some of their money.

And that’s just for the peons.

This debit card program will involve spending $9 billion and will have to be administered by a bank. The administrative fees on a $9 billion program will be very lucrative for some financial institution.

It would no doubt be informative if some enterprising reporter compared the campaign contributions of banks and banking executives to the bank or financial institution that is finally chosen to administer the handout program.

There just might be a correlation between the two.

In the meantime, think of how simple the tax cut program would have been compared to the expensive, complicated, wasteful and lucrative debit card program and realize as long as the left runs California, simple doesn’t stand a chance.

