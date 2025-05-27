TSA Stands for Time to Stand Around - and Spy

Is Uncle Sam Surveilling More Than Airports and Innocent Passengers?

We have additions for President Trump’s must fire immediately list.

First the back story.

Tulsi Gabbard, the current Director of National Intelligence (DNI), was formerly a Democratic Member of Congress from Hawaii.

She made an abortive run for the Democratic Party nomination for president in 2020.

In time she became disillusioned with the left wingers running the party and she moved right. That’s when she learned the Democratic Party is as tough on apostates as the strictest religious orders are.

Gabbard began getting singled out for enhanced security screening when she tried to fly.

She drew the obvious conclusion that she’s been placed on a watch list by angry left-adherents populating the Biden administration.

Naturally, the spin doctors comprising the Biden regime weren't forthcoming about that in the least.

Now we really have proof.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., received documents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proving Gabbard was placed squarely on the TSA Quiet Skies watch list.

Fox News has the story, "I commend you and the Trump administration for ending all government-sponsored censorship using DHS personnel. Just last night, I received the first set of records from the department regarding Tulsi Gabbard’s placement on the TSA Quiet Skies watch list," Paul said.

"These documents confirm our suspicions. Federal air marshals surveilled the now-director of national intelligence during domestic flights in 2024, reporting back information related to her appearance and even how many electronics she was observed using.

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case," Paul added.

We shudder to think what would have happened if Gabbard forgot to put her iPhone on airplane mode!

With these wannabe law enforcement Ninjas, it well might have been Taser time!

Gabbard relates how being put on the watch list changed her life.

"As I was traveling, I ended up in 30 to 45 minutes of going through screening every time I would go to the airport to fly. I noticed air marshals, I noticed K-9 teams. There were things that I saw and noticed that were highly unusual.

"But the deepest pain and harm and stress that’s been caused by this is that, forever going forward, I will always be looking over my shoulder, wondering if and how my government is surveilling me," she said.

We would estimate her worries regarding spying are over for at least the next 3.5 years.

Which brings us back to Trump’s must fire immediately list.

The names your columnists would like to see added are the person who had the idea to put Gabbard on the watch list:

Every level of supervisor who approved it.

The functionary who issued the orders for spying on Gabbard.

The line supervisor who assigned the "agents."

Whoever received the reports and the supervisor who saw to it that the program was continued.

That might be as many as 20 people.

They all have to be fired, if not charged in some way shape or form.

This can only mean there must be a painful penalty for using government resources to spy on innocent citizens.

Otherwise, the next time Democrats have power, you can guarantee, they will do it again.

