Biden Green Team Deserves All the Credit for $7 Gas

The Biden (or Brandon, if you prefer) administration’s signature creation is the $7 per gallon of gasoline, but he can’t take all the credit for that catastrophe.

Those who can also more than fully share in the glory are the environmental liars and fanatics constituting the perpetually-busybody "green energy lobby."

The two main components of gasoline pricing are the supply of crude oil and its refining capacity.

We’d like to remind you that under the Trump administration there was no shortage on the supply side of the equation. The United States was producing so much oil domestically that for the first time in decades the nation was energy self-supporting; even exporting crude oil to other nations.

That was before Biden, aka Brandon, sent a message to oil producers . . .

Learn to produce wind.

As Fox Business points out, "he has canceled the Keystone XL pipeline [on his first day in office], rolled back drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and pushed for green energy subsidies."

His green allies in the financial markets also made it hard for energy-producing companies to borrow money for the purpose of financing new drilling.

Which brings us to very soon, when Biden himself will be flying to Saudi Arabia, to beg the petrosheiks to throw us a few more barrels of oil.

No. 46 would rather plead with foreign Arab producers than encourage domestic American producers. We would almost be willing to support Joe's open southern border policies if he would order every illegal to bring a barrel of oil with them.

The situation may be even worse on the refining side.

Since the beginning of the great pandemic panic and "15 days to flatten the economy" the U.S. has lost "nearly 1 million barrels per day of oil refining capacity" according to Laura Sanicola.

In fact, the last oil refinery was built in 1977, which was 45 years ago. During that same time period the number of refineries in the U.S. has been reduced to a total of 149, which is less than half of the number of refineries that were producing in 1981.

Before oil becomes gasoline, it must be refined and this lack of capacity means much higher prices.

The Washington Times interviewed energy analyst Dan Dicker to explain the impact on the consumer, "Oil markets have hovered at about $120 per barrel, which means the national average price for gas should be roughly $3.75 per gallon.

"Instead, the current $5 per gallon average is as if oil prices were $200 per barrel because of limited refining capacity."

And why is refining capacity limited?

You can thank Biden’s green allies.

"Big Environment, Inc." fights any fossil fuel-related project regardless of where it is, what it does, and how much value to the nation it would produce.

Big Environment, Inc. uses all the tools of the fanatic: lies, damned lies, and environmental impact statements.

The goal is to tie these projects up in the federal bureaucracy for as long as fanatically possible then, after a ruling is issued, tie the project up in federal court.

All the while the financial clock ticks loudly.

As the decades drag on the project finally becomes financially unfeasible and it’s cancelled to the rapturous shouts of joy from Tesla-owning greenies who think everyone should be using mass transit to ship freight.

Here’s a recent example of this unholy Biden/Greenie alliance in action.

Fox Business again, "The Biden administration delayed multiple oil and gas lease sales a second time late last week amid an ongoing protest from environmental groups opposing the sales.

"The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the agency tasked with overseeing oil and gas development on public lands, announced Friday the dates for three lease sales slated for New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming would take place at the end of the month.

"The three sales had already been rescheduled once before for the same reason."

Team Biden is overjoyed at the repeatedly bad-faith delays.

It unilaterally halted oil and all gas lease sales for now, and the future.

A federal court blocked this high-handed edict, but the effect has been the same.

Biden foot-dragging combined with enviros' roadblocks mean there has not been one single onshore lease sale for more than 18 months.

So, don’t tell us $7 per-gallon gas is the work of Russia's Vladimir Putin.

It’s the work of anti-fossil-fuel energy propagandists and Joe Biden.

That means there's plenty of blame for this attack on the middle class, and we want to make sure everyone who’s deserving gets their share.

A vote for Biden is a vote for $7 per gallon gas, as is your contribution to the Sierra Club — and all of its fellow backpack travelers.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.