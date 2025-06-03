Foreign 'Students' Learn Visa No Birthright or Free Pass

The "America Last" cadre that’s been running the U.S. State Department for the last 40 or so years may have to find a new base of operations.

It’s becoming ideologically inhospitable. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are completely reorienting the mindset there.

Here’s what we mean:

In the past a foreigner who landed a U.S. visa to come here as a student was essentially given a free pass.

The foreigner’s last contact with a State Department official was when the visa was handed over, Emailed, or showed up in a text message.

After that it was "Let the Good Times Roll!"

"Students" were essentially free to break the law, overstay their visa or otherwise display their ingratitude with no consequences from State.

Universities liked the system because most of these imports paid full price for their education and best of all they weren’t white American citizens.

The foreigners liked being treated with kid gloves in the Land of the Guilty White Leftwing. The only losers were, as usual, citizens who didn’t get admitted to college and their parents.

Now the State Department is doing something unheard of during the Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden administrations.

Fox News has the details:

"The State Department coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security, using their databases to cross-check student visa holders' information with existing law enforcement records, according to the [New York] Post."

The results were startling.

"The State Department revoked the visas of 4,000 foreign students — 90 percent of whom have serious criminal records — during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term, a senior State Department official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Those serious crimes included arson, wildlife and human trafficking, child endangerment, domestic abuse, driving under the influence and robbery, according to the New York Post, which first reported the number."

That’s a full schedule.

Your columnists wonder what all that extracurricular activity did to their grade point average. More than 500 of those impacted students whose visas were revoked have criminal assault records, according to the New York Post.

"They came, and they were breaking the law with no consequences," a source said to the Post. "We set up a special action team to handle this."

Keep this in mind the next time you hear Harvard complaining about the Trump administration ending all student visas for that beyond left wing hotbed.

A department spokesman explained, "Our visa system has lacked oversight and accountability. Over the past 100 days, the Trump Administration has worked to fix a broken system."

Oversight and accountability are not two words wise people associate with the left and the Swamp that has run the nation for the last few decades.

If the U.S. is generous enough to grant a student visa to a foreigner, the student should, at a bare minimum, feel thankful and strive to repay that generosity with courteous behavior and respect for the host country.

In at least 4,000 instances that didn’t happen.

Sec. Rubio — who has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the Trump administration — summed the situation up nicely, "No one's entitled to a student visa. The press covers student visas like there's some sort of birthright.

"No, a student visa is like me inviting you into my home. If you come into my home and put all kinds of crap on my couch, I'm going to kick you out of my house.

"And so, you know, that's what we're doing with our country thanks to the president."

America First. And about time.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.