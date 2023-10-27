Also Put America's Interests First on Campus

The junior Marxists who make up much of the student body in the vast majority of U.S. college campuses, needn’t confine themselves to screaming obscenities at Jews on campus or defacing the posters of hostages held by the murdering savages running Hamas.

They also have the opportunity to up their terror game by joining an authentic subsidiary Hamas.

Students for Justice in Palestine is a college-based organization that, according to Fox News, doesn’t just support Hamas, "Palestinian students in exile are part of this movement."

As Florida’s Chancellor of the State University System explains, "These chapters exist under the headship of the National Students for Justice in Palestine, who distributed a toolkit identifying themselves as part of the Operation Al Aqsa Flood."

When faced with this fact, most college administrators are hoping Israel gets with the program and finishes the Gaza war quickly so the terror supporters will go back to the dorm and campus life will return to revolving around men who think they can become women.

And that mindset isn’t confined to blue state universities, governors and legislators.

Red state officials are hoping if they put enough verbiage supporting "free speech" on their lintels, the Hamas Angel of Career Death will pass over them, too.

Florida is taking a proactive rather than passive approach.

Fox tells us, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in coordination with the chancellor of the state’s university system, has moved to crack down on student groups in the state they say have expressed support for "Hamas’ terrorism," which possibly involves terminating the student chapters and suspending school administrators."

In Florida, it's a felony to knowingly provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

That’s why Rodrigues sent a letter to all Florida state universities.

It reads in part, "Based on the National SJP’s support of terrorism, in consultation with Governor DeSantis, the student chapters must be deactivated."

The letter adds he will continue to work with Gov. DeSantis’ office "to ensure we are all using all tools at our disposal to crack down on campus demonstrations that delve beyond protected First Amendment speech into harmful support for terrorist groups. . . .

"These measures could include necessary adverse employment actions and suspensions for school officials."

This important step isn’t the only action DeSantis has taken to support Israel in its time of need. When the U.S. State Department was telling U.S. citizens stranded in Israel to drive north to Turkey — which essentially means turning themselves in at the first Hezbollah hostage harvesting roadblock — DeSantis organized an airlift to fly Americans home.

To date more than 700 have been returned to the United States.

Putting America’s interests first isn’t that hard.

It simply takes political courage and a practical strategy.

In this instance, suspending the administrators is crucial.

Until university functionaries begin suffering financially and professionally, these left-adherent outrages will continue.

We simply don’t believe the football coach shouldn’t be the only university employee held accountable for what happens on their watch.

