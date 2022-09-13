Amazon's Renewables Push Will Do Little for Customers, Economy

It’s beginning to look like Amazon.com could use a little more sunscreen.

Fox Business informs us the former online bookseller turned online "Goliath Mercantile " bills itself as "world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy" in its 2021 "sustainability report" and lists a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

We’re assuming the corporate cult of "global warmists" won’t be including carbon produced by multiple Amazon warehouse fires in its "sustainability" statistics.

We’ve always been amazed that the "carbon cultists" ascribe no blame to the sun for increasing earthy heat. The sun is only a raging nuclear furnace that is 864,000 miles in diameter and 109 times wider than the earth.

It boasts a surface temperature of 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit on its toasty surface.

But that heat coming from the sun somehow doesn’t count. Unless you’re on an Amazon warehouse rooftop where some sort screening from the sun would certainly come in handy.

Fox again, "According to internal documents obtained by CNBC, which originally reported the news, Amazon experienced ‘critical fire or arc flash events’ at six sites in North America with solar installations, representing about 12.7 percent of all applicable facilities."

A renewable energy installation policy that results in fires almost 13% of the time is not, shall we say, sustainable. Most online shoppers are not going to opt for hickory–smoked merchandise even if it helps Amazon executives feel better about their personal use of private jets.

In that same report a nameless Amazon employee appeared to agree with us, "The rate of dangerous incidents is unacceptable, and above industry averages."

Amazon has installed its piping-hot solar installations in 176 locations as of April of this year. Currently none of the installations are in operation as the company tries to figure out why the Weather God has not been appeased.

"Out of an abundance of caution, following a small number of isolated incidents with onsite solar systems owned and operated by third parties, Amazon proactively powered off our onsite solar installations in North America, and took immediate steps to re-inspect each installation by a leading solar technical expert firm."

One of the series of fires broke out at am Amazon warehouse in Perryville, Maryland last summer. And that’s in a blue state that’s deeply concerned about Mother Nature’s thermostat, which doesn’t seem fair at all.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall investigated and ruled the fire "accidental" and started during "an unspecified event involving the solar panel system."

The fact is these corporate carbon ego project solar installations are visual pollution that only enhances the solar industry in China and does little to nothing for the U.S. economy.

Even the corporate boasting regarding solar installations has almost no real effect on customer purchase decisions.

It’s all designed to harvest tax subsidies and incestuous industry awards.

This series of fires did remind us of a much smaller retailer from days gone by. There used to be a furniture store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma that advertised "fire blazing prices" in an effort to lure customers into the showroom.

That was only an advertising metaphor at Mathis Brothers Furniture.

Currently "fire blazing" appears to be an unwelcome reality for Amazon.

