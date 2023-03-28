Mass Cowardice Ensures Patriarchy Returns at Women's Expense

The headline in The Federalist is a classic: "You’ve Probably Never Been 'Woman of the Year,' But These Men Have."

The current leftist groupthink poisoning and intimidating our culture summed up in a single irony-rich sentence.

In a sane society, women would rise up en masse to protest this travesty, demanding and awards for women be . . . limited to women.

That is, females instead of hemales.

Only women aren’t doing so because the majority are prisoners of the leftist, feminist ideology that has been imposed on them since they were children.

When the cultural revolution they loyally supported all those years, as it upended the lives of others, finally arrived on their doorstep and rang the bell, they were too frightened to respond rationally.

Even worse for them, the women who have been protesting and fighting this sexual travesty are, for the most part, conservatives.

Meaning?

No self-respecting feminist would ever be found cozying up to the forces of reaction.

So they sit and seethe quietly while their awards, their trophies, their scholarships and their recognition are all stolen by men pretending to be women.

Even more inexplicable is the passive, sheep-like acceptance of this male takeover of women’s sports by parents.

Where are the fathers and mothers demanding their daughters not be forced to accept men in their locker rooms and in competition?

Its mass cowardice on the part of parents who should be on the front lines defending their daughters.

Elle Purnell has done such a masterful job of summing up this insanity, we can’t resist quoting her, "Nothing says 'we respect women' like elbowing them out of their own awards to laud a man who makes a mockery of womanhood."

Followed by, "After naming Richard/Rachel Levine, a man who parades around in ladyface, as one of its 2022 "Women of the Year," USA Today is back to remind us that it doesn’t know — or doesn’t care — what a woman is."

The USA leftist stenographers then go on to laud Minnesota State Rep. Leigh Finke, D-Dist. 66A, "a pink-haired man who dresses like a woman and has been in office for less than 12 weeks."

Purnell then goes on to recount the membership in the female award stealing hall of shame:

Admiral Rachel Levine — formerly Richard Levine with a wife and two children — USA Today Woman of the Year. Caitlyn Jenner — formerly Bruce Jenner decathalon champion as a male in the 1976 Olympics who has not to date asked for the female version of the medal — Glamour magazine Women of the Year.

Laverne Cox —formerly Roderick Laverne Cox — another Glamour magazine winner. MJ Rodriguez —formerly Michael Anthony Rodriquez, Jr. — Time magazine Women of the Year. Laurel Hubbard — formerly Gavin Hubbard — a failed male weightlifter who is a champion competing in female contests — Sportswoman of the Year by the University of Otago.

At this point, that’s all we can stand to relate here.

This girlface abomination will continue to happen until these organizations and publications begin to pay a price for promoting this degeneracy and sexual appropriation.

We’ve made our feeling quite clear on the matter, but we are tempted to stand down until the people most concerned, female athletes, parents and leaders, belly up to the bar and make their voices heard.

If they don’t care enough to take a stand on their own behalf, why should we?

