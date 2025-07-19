Sanity Keeps Interfering with Transgender Madness

Earlier this month the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by Idaho and West Virginia to allow those states to enforce laws banning "hemales" from competing in female sporting events that take place at government schools.

Left wing Reuters termed it "another civil rights challenge to Republican-backed restrictions on transgender people." When in truth the laws are designed to protect sane girls from being bullied by mentally ill boys.

In what must have really ground their gears at the Reuters' propaganda mill, the "news" service had to report on the success of reality–based legislatures in red states, "Twenty-seven states, most of them Republican-governed, have passed laws in recent years restricting participation in sports by transgender people.

"The Idaho and West Virginia laws designate sports teams at public schools according to 'biological sex' and bar 'students of the male sex' from female athletic teams."

The left wingers filing the lawsuits and their supporters in the regime media claim these laws discriminate based on sex.

And for once those on the left are correct.

The laws are designed to keep hemales out of female sports because the hemales have an unfair advantage. Namely, they are men competing against women.

We’ve written over ten columns on this topic and fear we’re turning into your mental health correspondents. Rather than print the entire list, we suggest you just click on the "Search" icon and enter "hemale" into the search field.

You’ll read about the science, the politics and President Donald Trump’s efforts to end this destructive insanity.

Current events are also making our point.

Approximately one week before the U.S. Supreme Court decided to take up the two cases listed above, reality intruded into the debate and the hemale propagandists were the losers. Again.

The website Boredpanda.com broke the story, "The Swiss women’s national soccer team is scrambling to regain focus just a week ahead of Euro 2025, and not because of an injury or tactical crisis. Instead, they are reeling from a 'humiliating' 7-1 loss to a team of teenage boys.

"Making matters worse is the fact that the closed-door training match against FC Luzern’s U15 team was never meant to go public.

"In fact, the Swiss Football Association (SFV) made an active attempt to keep the result under wraps."

Let's put this in perspective.

The women’s team is composed of adult females who are the best the nation of Switzerland has to offer.

The boys they were playing were all aged 15 years and under. In addition, this was not an all-star boys’ team. It was a local team from the city of Luzern.

The best women the nation of Switzerland had to offer were humiliated by a local team of junior high and high school freshmen boys.

For those of you who aren’t ballerina ball experts, we can assure you that being beaten seven to one is a complete and total embarrassment.

Hemales have no business in female sporting events.

They are larger, faster, more aggressive and have greater cardiovascular capacity.

That’s why males who are losers competing against other males suddenly become champions after they enter the gender portal and undergo the sex transfer so they can start competing against women.

We hope the high court will issue a reality-based ruling that puts an end to this madness once and for all.

