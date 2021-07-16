The FDA Has Officially Lost Its Mind

The following has been authored by a non-clinician.

Where are the “misinformation” police when you really need them?

NBC has just published a ‘news’ story that is simply pro–Big Pharma propaganda and the Food & Drug Administration is a willing participant.

In fact, we are ready to demand the Surgeon General start putting warnings on all FDA Covid announcements because many are hazardous to your health.

This latest article is evidence the FDA is either run by blind fanatics or psychopaths. Or both. The FDA has announced “Emergency authorization for Covid-19 vaccines in children under 12 could come in early to midwinter, a Food and Drug Administration official said Thursday, a move that could bring relief to many parents who have been unable to vaccinate their children.”

Here are the facts. More children died last year from the regular seasonal flu than have died from Covid. In the UK the media reports, “just 25 under-18’s died from COVID from March 2020 to February 2021 … More than 75 per cent of the children who died had chronic conditions, while two thirds had more than one underlying condition and 60 per cent had life-limiting conditions.”

The risk/benefit ratio for vaccinating children under 12 (or under 18 for that matter) indicates it makes more sense not to vaccinate children, particularly if they have already had the virus.

There are potentially more risks from vaccine side effects than there are from the disease.

Covid targets the elderly, the obese and the sickly. It doesn’t target children the same way. SCIENCE has known this for more than a year.

That inconvenient SCIENCE isn’t deterring the dollar–sign doctors and the Covid–obsessed.

Consider this statement from Dr. Buddy Creech, one of the primary researchers for the Moderna KidCOVE clinical trials, “I can't imagine, except maybe for the 6–to–11–year–olds, that we're going to have too much data before the late fall.”

And for neurotic parents who want to jab toddlers and infants, “There is still a lot of work left to be done.”

“KidCOVE” is a nice Orwellian touch for a program that only exists to make more billions for Big Pharma.

Parents are being buffaloed by an unholy combination of Big Pharma and Pandemic Panic purveyors.

One of the latest scare stories is the dreaded “delta variant.” Like the original Covid-19 variant, that doesn’t harm children to the extent the media says it does with a new name and a passport stamp.

Your children don’t need a vaccine to prevent them from spreading the disease because another scare story, asymptomatic transmission, likely doesn’t exist either.

In a country run by sane people, targeting children with a vaccine to boost Big Pharma’s bottom line would be a scandal. But we live in Joe Biden’s America.

Physicians used to take the Hippocratic Oath which began by requiring doctors to “first do no harm.”

But Hippocrates didn’t know about Big Pharma stock options and consulting contracts for needle–happy doctors.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.