The FBI is Going After Missing Diaries Now?

Typically, we oppose efforts to ‘defund the police’ but it is fast reaching a point where we are ready to make an exception for the FBI. It is now quite obvious that at the FBI Justice is only blind to the transgressions of the left.

FBI inaction on Hillary’s classified information lawbreaking, the Russia Collusion Hoax fake investigation, ignoring the Biden laptop and overlooking Hunter’s lies on a firearms background check prove the FBI is no longer a law enforcement organization that deserves our trust.

Instead, it appears it is now a leftist political persecution organization that is only deserving of our contempt.

Last week offered more proof: The FBI raided the home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and the homes of two other individuals associated with the organization. The Bureau served search warrants and spent hours at each location looking for something.

What the federal operatives were searching for is the question.

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, calls the raids “curious” for good reason and provides background.

“There is a curious story out this weekend on reported FBI raids of writers or associates of Project Veritas, the conservative investigative journalism outfit. Project Veritas has been described variously as ‘Gonzo’ or ‘guerilla’ journalism and some insist it is more of a political than a press organization," Turley wrote. "However, it fits the definition of journalism, in my view, and that makes the raids troubling. All the more troubling is the cause: the missing diary of President Biden’s daughter Ashley.”

You may not have known it, but the Federal Bureau of Insurrection (as we like to call it) has a very aggressive Lost & Found department, at least where the Biden family is concerned.

It dug through dumpsters to find a pistol owned by Hunter Biden after it was tossed behind a business by one of his romantic interests. (By way of clarification, Hunter’s romantic ‘interest’ this time was longer term and not a rental.) And now the diary of Ashley is a priority.

There is a big problem with these raids. O’Keefe and Project Veritas gave Ashley’s diary to law enforcement months ago.

O’Keefe recorded a video that explained they were notified of the existence of the diary last year and were told the diary had been “found” in a room where Ashley Biden had stayed earlier.

Had it been Ivanka Trump’s diary that would have been good enough for the New York Times, but Project Veritas is a journalism organization. Since it could not “authenticate the diary” it did not publish any material from it and instead gave the book to law enforcement.

If the FBI wanted a copy of the diary, it only had to make a phone call. Instead, it conducted intimidation raids on Project Veritas.

“It appears the Southern District of New York now has journalists in their sights for the supposed crime of doing their jobs lawfully and honestly,” Mr. OʼKeefe said. “Our efforts were the stuff of responsible, ethical journalism and we are in no doubt that Project Veritas acted properly at each and every step.”

Turley agrees. He explains, “However, what is the crime? It is not clear if they are suggesting that the responsible parties were seeking to sell the diary or that there was some national security element (which would be bizarre since Biden’s daughter was writing before her father ever became president).

“Journalist organizations are routinely given material removed from businesses, agencies, or private owners without permission by confidential sources. If this is a federal crime subject to FBI raids, what happened to the new media policies of the Biden Administration after the Tucker Carlson controversy?”

We get the feeling the new Biden “media policies” are elastic to the point of nonexistence.

Turley has a list of questions in regard to the raids that are well worth reading.

We, however, don’t think the raids were a law enforcement operation. Instead, there were two goals. One, intimidate individual journalists and organizations that are not closely following the Regime Media’s treatment of the Biden administration and that might not have Project Veritas’ financial and legal resources.

And two, smear or “debunk” — to use a Regime Media favorite word — the reputation of Project Veritas and allow organizations like the Times to use this language, “the group was under investigation by the Justice Department” now and in all future stories involving Project Veritas.

If the Regime Media had any honor, which it doesn’t, it would take Turley’s advice concerning the raids, “Regardless of how one feels about Project Veritas, there should be calls from media outlets for some answers to these basic questions.

Likewise, Congress should be seeking such answers as part of its oversight responsibilities.

Our advice? Don’t hold your breath.

