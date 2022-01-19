Fantasy Trump-DeSantis 2024 Ticket Implodes

All the good conservatives hoping for a Trump-DeSantis presidential ticket in 2024 can now stand down. It’s not going to happen. DeSantis made a legitimate criticism of Trump last week and the former president has a long memory for even the slightest criticism or implied criticism.

DeSantis’ sin was admitting that he was wrong to shut down the Florida economy even temporarily during the early days of the pandemic panic.

CNN reports, "DeSantis, a close ally of Trump, said he was involved in the early days of the White House's pandemic response and had been offering advice to the president. But he was surprised when Trump made the decision that led to much of the U.S. economy shutting down. 'I never thought in February, early March, that (coronavirus) would lead to locking down the country,' the Republican governor told the hosts of the conservative podcast 'Ruthless' during an episode recorded Thursday. 'I just didn't. I didn't think that was on the radar.'"

That hesitation didn’t stop him from making the mistake and later regretting the decision publically.

Some of this may be CNN just stirring the pot and trying to head off at the pass what the CNN "experts" believe would be the strongest GOP ticket in 2024: Trump-DeSantis.

Which assumes DeSantis would leave Florida where he is large and in charge for the chance to be vice president under Trump where he would be small, powerless and irrelevant for four years.

And as for a Trump vice presidency being the ideal position to use as a springboard for 2028, he can ask Mike Pence how that is working out for him.

During his mea culpa DeSantis did his best to soften the blow, "DeSantis blamed 'people like' Dr. Anthony Fauci for advising Trump to consider a shutdown. Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, [according to the court jesters at CNN] was part of a coronavirus response team that was led by Vice President Mike Pence and included other public health experts. But the decision was Trump's to make, and DeSantis ultimately followed the White House's lead, closing Florida schools, government buildings, gyms, bars and restaurant dining rooms and advising Floridians to stay home."

CNN is correct here, proving any blind hog can find an acorn every now and then.

The final decision was DeSantis’ and Trump’s and it was the wrong decision.

DeSantis acknowledges this and it’s refreshing to see.

Additionally, it’s becoming obvious that Trump has decided to live or die on the vaccine hill. He is urging people to get the useless booster and he is loudly criticizing GOP governors who won’t announce to the world their vaccine status.

As events continue to develop neither position may be a wise one.

The Trump-DeSantis ticket isn’t going to happen and it is becoming evident that our preferred 2024 situation isn’t either. We would much rather Trump doesn’t run and instead encourages and funds downballot candidates to help drain the swamp and build on his legacy.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.